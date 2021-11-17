ORU basketball hosts Haskell on Thursday night

Haskell (2-5) at Oral Roberts (1-1)
7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center
KYAL-97.1
Three storylines
Tribal members get in free: For Native American Heritage Month, ORU will wear Nike N7 uniforms that celebrate the heritage of American Indians. Fans who show their tribal ID in the North Lobby before the game will receive a free general-admission ticket to the contest.
Record-breaking performance: The Golden Eagles are coming off a 121-50 victory against Southwestern Christian in which they broke a 30-year-old record with 21 3-pointers. It also was ORU's most points scored in a game since 1997.
Scouting the Indians: Haskell closed a five-game home stretch that included wins against Baptist Bible College and Bacone. Xavier Littlehead leads the team with 14.7 points per game.
— Kelly Hines Tulsa World
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
