ORU basketball: Golden Eagles roll past Haskell, 89-46

Trey Phipps led four Oral Roberts players in double figures with 22 points Thursday night as the Golden Eagles defeated Haskell 89-46 at the Mabee Center.

Phipps, an Oklahoma transfer, was 5-for-12 from 3-point range and 7-for-16 from the field overall. Deshang Weaver added 13 points for ORU (2-1), while Sir Issac Herron had 12 points and Nate Clover added 11. Preseason All-America guard Max Abmas did not play for ORU.

ORU outrebounded Haskell 59-21, with Carlos Jurgens leading the way with 11 for the home team. The Golden Eagles led 34-26 at halftime, and Haskell scored the first four points of the second half to pull within 34-30, but ORU then responded with a 33-11 run and never looked back.

Oral Roberts is back in action Saturday afternoon, facing Central Arkansas in a 3:15 p.m. tipoff in Conway, Arkansas.

ORU 89, HASKELL 46

HASKELL (0-1): Blackbear 3-6 1-2 8, LaPointe 3-6 5-5 13, Littlehead 3-8 0-0 8, Moran 0-0 0-0 0, Sekaquaptewa 1-8 0-0 3, Gaines 2-5 1-1 5, Island 1-7 2-2 4, Strom 1-5 0-0 3, King 0-3 0-0 0, Valencia 0-3 0-0 0, Eagle 1-1 0-0 2, Chambers 0-1 0-0 0, Rocha 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 9-10 46.