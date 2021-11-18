ORU basketball: Golden Eagles roll past Haskell, 89-46

Trey Phipps led four Oral Roberts players in double figures with 22 points Thursday night as the Golden Eagles defeated Haskell 89-46 at the Mabee Center.
Phipps, an Oklahoma transfer, was 5-for-12 from 3-point range and 7-for-16 from the field overall. Deshang Weaver added 13 points for ORU (2-1), while Sir Issac Herron had 12 points and Nate Clover added 11. Preseason All-America guard Max Abmas did not play for ORU.
ORU outrebounded Haskell 59-21, with Carlos Jurgens leading the way with 11 for the home team. The Golden Eagles led 34-26 at halftime, and Haskell scored the first four points of the second half to pull within 34-30, but ORU then responded with a 33-11 run and never looked back.
Oral Roberts is back in action Saturday afternoon, facing Central Arkansas in a 3:15 p.m. tipoff in Conway, Arkansas.
ORU 89, HASKELL 46
HASKELL (0-1): Blackbear 3-6 1-2 8, LaPointe 3-6 5-5 13, Littlehead 3-8 0-0 8, Moran 0-0 0-0 0, Sekaquaptewa 1-8 0-0 3, Gaines 2-5 1-1 5, Island 1-7 2-2 4, Strom 1-5 0-0 3, King 0-3 0-0 0, Valencia 0-3 0-0 0, Eagle 1-1 0-0 2, Chambers 0-1 0-0 0, Rocha 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 9-10 46.
ORAL ROBERTS (2-1): Herron 4-10 4-6 12, Weaver 5-7 0-0 13, Bergens 2-6 3-3 8, Jurgens 0-9 4-4 4, Thompson 3-5 1-2 8, Phipps 7-16 3-4 22, Plet 2-4 0-1 4, Lawrence 0-4 0-0 0, Clover 5-6 1-1 11, Lufile 1-5 1-4 3, Tekavcic 0-0 0-0 0, Henton 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 30-74 18-27 89.
Halftime: Oral Roberts 34-26. 3-point goals: Haskell 7-32 (LaPointe 2-5, Littlehead 2-5, Blackbear 1-3, Sekaquaptewa 1-3, Strom 1-4, Gaines 0-1, Rocha 0-1, King 0-3, Valencia 0-3, Island 0-4), Oral Roberts 11-32 (Phipps 5-12, Weaver 3-4, Henton 1-1, Bergens 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Herron 0-1, Lawrence 0-2, Jurgens 0-8). Rebounds: Haskell 21 (LaPointe 6), Oral Roberts 59 (Jurgens 11). Assists: Haskell 6 (Blackbear 3), Oral Roberts 14 (Bergens 5). Total fouls: Haskell 24, Oral Roberts 10. A: 3,112 (11,300).