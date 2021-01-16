ORU basketball: Golden Eagles complete weekend sweep of Denver; women win on late shot

Kevin Obanor had 25 points Saturday afternoon as Oral Roberts won 91-82 at Denver to claim a Summit League sweep.

Oral Roberts defeated Denver 88-84 on Friday.

Kareem Thompson and RJ Glasper scored 15 points each for Oral Roberts (8-6, 5-1 Summit), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Max Abmas had 14 points and six rebounds.

ORU knocked down a season-high 29 free throws, going 29-for-34 (85.3%) from the line.

The Golden Eagles scored the first seven points Saturday, but Denver clawed back, pulling even at 21-21. ORU responded, though, with an 8-0 run to go ahead 29-21 and the lead reached 38-26 by halftime.

The Pioneers continued to rally in the second half, getting as close as 68-66 with 5:46 remaining, but Glasper hit a pair of foul shots to extend the lead and ORU would not give up the lead.

Denver scored 56 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Jase Townsend scored a career-high 35 points for the Pioneers (1-10, 0-4), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Sam Hines Jr. added 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.