ORU basketball game tonight has free admission

Oral Roberts guard Carlos Jurgens (11) and his teammates will host South Dakota on Monday night. Admission is free at Mabee Center.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Due to the weather, admission will be free for Oral Roberts' men's basketball game against South Dakota on Monday night.

Tipoff is 7 p.m. at Mabee Center.

ORU is 19-4 overall and 10-0 in the Summit League with a four-game lead in the loss column over the nearest contenders. South Dakota is 10-12 overall and 5-5 in the Summit.

The Golden Eagles, coming off a 73-64 win over Omaha on Saturday, only have two home games remaining after Monday.

