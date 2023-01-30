ORU basketball game tonight has free admission

Due to the weather, admission will be free for Oral Roberts' men's basketball game against South Dakota on Monday night.
Tipoff is 7 p.m. at Mabee Center.
ORU is 19-4 overall and 10-0 in the Summit League with a four-game lead in the loss column over the nearest contenders. South Dakota is 10-12 overall and 5-5 in the Summit.
The Golden Eagles, coming off a 73-64 win over Omaha on Saturday, only have two home games remaining after Monday.
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
