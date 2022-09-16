ORU basketball announces men's non-conference schedule

Oral Roberts University’s men’s basketball team will open the 2022 regular season at Saint Mary’s, the university announced Friday.

The season-opener is scheduled for 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in Moraga, California.

The Golden Eagles will host their home-opener against John Brown University on Friday, Nov. 11. The Mabee Center’s first tipoff of the season is scheduled for 7 p.m.

ORU will continue its 12-game non-conference schedule at American Athletic Conference champion Houston on Nov. 14. The Cougars finished 32-6 last season and advanced to the Elite Eight. A tipoff time has not been announced. The Golden Eagles travel to Texas Southern the following day.

ORU will play four in-state opponents in non-conference play, starting with Oklahoma Baptist University on Nov. 19 in the Mabee Center. After a road game at Utah State on Nov. 22, the Golden Eagles will host Rogers State on Nov. 27 and Bacone College on Nov. 29.

The University of Tulsa will host this year’s Mayor’s Cup in the Reynolds Center on Saturday, Dec. 3. ORU defeated the Golden Hurricane last season 87-80 in the Mabee Center.

ORU closes its non-conference schedule with three consecutive home games, against Central Arkansas on Dec. 10, Liberty on Dec. 12 and Missouri State on Dec. 16. The Golden Eagles begin Summit League action by hosting South Dakota State at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.