ORU basketball adds Vanderbilt transfer guard
ORU basketball adds Vanderbilt transfer guard

Mississippi Vanderbilt Basketball

Vanderbilt's Issac McBride (13) plays against Mississippi in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

 Mark Humphrey, AP file

After leading the nation in 3-pointers per game last season, Oral Roberts has added another sharpshooter to its roster.

Joining the Golden Eagles is Issac McBride, a Vanderbilt transfer guard originally from Little Rock, Arkansas. McBride averaged 4.7 points for the Commodores as a sophomore, scoring in double figures four times.

"Issac is a dynamic scorer and shooter as well as a tenacious defender," coach Paul Mills said in a statement. "He shot 42% from 3 in a tough SEC conference, while also doing a tremendous job taking care of the ball.

"We are excited to have Issac as a member of our basketball family. Golden Eagle fans will love the value he adds to this team as he is a winner on and off the court!"

Listed at 6-foot-1, McBride was the 2019 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year and a three-time all-state selection at Baptist Prep. As a senior, he averaged 28.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

McBride signed with Kansas out of high school but left the team before the 2019-2020 season began, transferred to Vanderbilt in May and received a waiver to play last year.

