ORU basketball adds Vanderbilt transfer guard

After leading the nation in 3-pointers per game last season, Oral Roberts has added another sharpshooter to its roster.

Joining the Golden Eagles is Issac McBride, a Vanderbilt transfer guard originally from Little Rock, Arkansas. McBride averaged 4.7 points for the Commodores as a sophomore, scoring in double figures four times.

"Issac is a dynamic scorer and shooter as well as a tenacious defender," coach Paul Mills said in a statement. "He shot 42% from 3 in a tough SEC conference, while also doing a tremendous job taking care of the ball.

"We are excited to have Issac as a member of our basketball family. Golden Eagle fans will love the value he adds to this team as he is a winner on and off the court!"

Listed at 6-foot-1, McBride was the 2019 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year and a three-time all-state selection at Baptist Prep. As a senior, he averaged 28.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

McBride signed with Kansas out of high school but left the team before the 2019-2020 season began, transferred to Vanderbilt in May and received a waiver to play last year.

