ORU basketball adds transfer guard

Oral Roberts announced Tuesday that Demari Williams will join the Golden Eagles for the 2022-23 season.
A 6-foot-7 combo guard, Williams transfers to ORU from Arizona State and is an incoming sophomore. ORU coach Paul Mills said that he recruited Williams out of high school from Dream City Christian in south Texas, where he recorded more than 1,000 points and was named All-State.
Williams, a Houston native who was also recruited by Baylor and TCU, committed to Arizona State and played for the Sun Devils for one season under head coach Bobby Hurley.