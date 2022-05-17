ORU basketball adds 7-foot-3 forward after transfer

Oral Roberts men's basketball coach Paul Mills announced the signing of Connor Vanover for the 2022-23 season.

A 7-foot-3 forward, Vanover joins ORU as a transfer from the University of Arkansas. With a stop at Cal before joining the Razorbacks, Vanover started in 15 of his 28 games played as a freshman with an average of 7.5 points per game.

In his sophomore season at Arkansas, he played in 29 games, making 27 starts, and shot 45% from the field that season, while scoring 184 points.

As an incoming senior, he has played a total of 72 games and made 52 starts in his career. He's tallied 452 career points and shoots 45.7% from the field and 31.9% from the 3-point line. A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, Vanover also has an 81% free-throw average.

During his high school career, he played at Arkansas Baptist Prep and Findlay (Nevada) Prep. At Findlay, he averaged 8.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. While at Arkansas Baptist, he totaled an 82-21 three-year record with back-to-back- Arkansas Class 4A state titles, recording more than 1,000 points and 700 rebounds. He was a three-time Arkansas 4A all-state selection.

Vanover also was a member of Team USA's U16 and U17 teams and earned the gold medal in the 2015 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Argentina.

Vanover's mother, Robyn, and brother Brandon both played basketball at the University of Arkansas.