Oral Roberts' Ryan Folmar was named Friday as the Mike Martin National Coach of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

In addition, ORU's Cade Denton is the NCBWA's Stopper of the Year as the NCAA's top relief pitcher.

Folmar has led ORU to its first College World Series appearance since 1978. ORU entered the CWS with a 51-12 record that included a school-record, 21-game winning streak. Folmar is in his 11th season as ORU's head coach.

Denton, a junior, is tied for the national lead with 15 saves, matching ORU's season record. He has a 1.85 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 58.1 innings. Denton was the Summit League Pitcher of the Year. He saved all three of ORU's wins in the Stillwater Regional and picked up a win in the Eugene Super Regional.

