ORU baseball's Denny named Summit League Player of the Week

For the first time this season, Oral Roberts outfielder Caleb Denny has been selected as the Summit League Baseball Player of the Week, league officials announced Monday.

Denny batted .526, going 10-for-19, in a pair of wins, including a 15-9, 12-inning road triumph over No. 3 Oklahoma State. Against OSU, the former Owasso High School star finished a triple shy of the cycle. He set a new career-high for hits with five and put the Golden Eagles on top in the first inning with a two-run home run.

In the first game of ORU's series against North Dakota State, Denny registered a pair of hits, including a double, a sacrifice fly and two RBI in the 10-4 win. After Denny recorded a single in the second game of the series against NDSU, he went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and scored a run in the series finale. In total, the sophomore registered a .842 slugging percentage and a .500 on-base percentage.