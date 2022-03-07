ORU baseball sweeps Summit League weekly awards

Oral Roberts not only won all six games at home last week, but it swept the latest Summit League Baseball Player and Pitcher of the Week awards, League officials announced Monday. Jackson Loftin earned the Player of the Week, while Ledgend Smith was named Pitcher of the Week.

Loftin collected his first career Player of the Week accolade after he helped guide the Golden Eagles to six wins, totaling a team-best six extra-base hits and three home runs. The redshirt junior shortstop swiped a team-best four stolen bases, recorded two sacrifice flies, walked twice and posted a triple.

With ORU trailing 5-3 against Wichita State on Thursday, the Houston, Texas native led off the sixth inning with a solo home run, sparking an eight-run frame. In total, Loftin batted .500 (11-for-22), recorded a 1.091 slugging percentage and a .500 on-base percentage.

Smith was dominant on the mound for ORU, striking out 17 batters in 11 innings of work. The Binger native stuck out a career-high nine and allowed just two hits in six innings of work in the win against Pacific on Saturday. Against Wright State, the senior left-hander went five innings allowing four hits and striking out eight batters. In the process, Smith registered a .150 opponent batting average and only walked two batters.