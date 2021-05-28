ORU baseball survives at Summit League Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. — Anthony Martinez' two-out single broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the 11th gave Oral Roberts a 5-3 win over South Dakota State in a Summit League Tournament losers bracket game Friday night.

Joshua Cox followed with a double to score Martinez as the Golden Eagles advanced to the championship round of the tournament, where they will have to defeat North Dakota State twice Saturday to gain an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.

ORU was shut out by NDSU earlier Friday, 5-0.

Against SDSU, ORU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second. All runs were unearned. The Jackrabbits responded with one run in the bottom of the second and two in the bottom of the eighth.

The Golden Eagles (30-22) will face NDSU at 2 p.m. Saturday.

ORU 5, South Dakota State

ORU;030;000;000;02;--;5;8;2

SDSU;010;000;020;00;--;3;10;3

Kowalski, Weber (6), Scoggins (8) and Jones; Mazur, Bourassa (6), Sundquist (11) and Hackman. W: Scoggins. L: Bourassa.

North Dakota St. 5, ORU 0

NDSU;100;030;001;--;5;13;0

ORU;000;000;000;--;0;8;1

Feeney, Smith (7) and Emanuel; Coffey, Denton (7), McCullough (9), Gregory (9) and Jones. W: Feeney. L: Coffey. SV: Smith. HR: Malec.