Oral Roberts' first trip to the College World Series since 1978 could have a long-term beneficial impact for the Golden Eagles' baseball program and other teams outside of the Power Five conferences.

Golden Eagles captains Jake McMurray and Cade Denton reflected on that and this season after Tuesday's elimination loss against TCU in the CWS in Omaha, Nebraska.

"In terms of gaining national attention, this is probably something that's going to propel our program for the next 10-to-15 years," McMurray said. "So that's huge. And just for our athletic department in general is just something that is very special."

With a men's basketball Sweet Sixteen appearance and CWS visit in a three-year span, ORU's athletic program is enjoying its most high-profile success on a national stage since the 1970s when a men's basketball Elite Eight berth and only other CWS appearance came in a five-year period.

ORU was the first team from outside the Power Five conferences to reach the CWS since 2017.

"There's good baseball everywhere," said Denton, an All-American reliever. "You've just got to find it. There's 330-some-odd Division I baseball programs out there.

"I think there are (other) smaller programs that I think could have left a mark here, too. I think we were the lucky one to get in this year. And I wouldn't call it luck, but obviously baseball is a game that anybody can win against anybody. And we have proven that in years past and we've proven it this year, too."

ORU, which entered 2023 with the NCAA's sixth all-time baseball winning percentage (.652), is the first Summit League team to play in the CWS.

"So obviously the Summit League being a smaller conference and not having the nationwide recognition week-to-week I think we went out and put on a show for the Summit League," Denton said.

ORU (52-14), a CWS qualifier for only the second time in 30 NCAA baseball tournament appearances over the past 50 years, set its school record for most wins at the Division I level. The Golden Eagles opened the season with four wins in a row, but were only 10-8 in mid-March before catching fire when Summit play started, going on a 42-4 run until losing its final two CWS games.

Although the hot streak began when Summit play began as ORU went 23-1 in the league, the Golden Eagles also defeated nonconference teams such as Oklahoma State, Wichita State, Memphis and Missouri State during the rest of the regular season. ORU won a school-record 21 in a row from April 23-June 4.

"This team is probably one of the most gelled-together teams I think I've ever played on," Denton said. "Like we said many times, going into the fall, we knew we had a talented team, but none of us knew it would gel the way it did.

"And the way that we performed out on the field every single day and especially in the last half of the season during the win streak, I mean I've never seen baseball played so fundamentally well. And just it was exciting baseball ... and it's been fun."

ORU coach Ryan Folmar team was able to stick with the same starting lineup and pitching rotation for virtually the entire season as the Golden Eagles stayed healthy for the most part.

Center fielder Jonah Cox, the Summit League player of the year, was the team's leading hitter at .412 with 11 homers and 68 RBIs. Only two players in NCAA history have surpassed his 47-game hitting streak. Cox is projected to be selected in the fourth or fifth round of next month's Major League Draft.

McMurray, ORU's first baseman the past five years, batted .326 with 47 RBIs as the leadoff hitter. Right fielder Matt Hogan led ORU in homers (19) and RBIs (72) as he batted .320. Left fielder Justin Quinn batted .355, including the key hit in the Eugene Super Regional. Shortstop Mac McCroskey was at .314 with 14 homers and 64 RBIs. Second baseman Blaze Brothers, who hit the winning homer in the CWS opener, batted .297 with 12 homers.

Jacob Godman, a .291 hitter, was ORU's best all-around catcher since Matt Whatley won the Johnny Bench Award in 2017.

ORU was seventh nationally in team batting average (.321) and ERA (4.03). The Golden Eagles led the nation in fielding percentage (.984) as they committed only 38 errors in 66 games. A consistently solid starting rotation of Jakob Hall, Harley Gollert, Brooks Fowler and Joshua Caravalho was backed up by an effective bullpen, led by the nation's top closer, Denton, who had 15 saves and a 1.83 ERA. He closed out the season with four shutout innings Tuesday after picking up the win in the CWS opener.

In the CWS, ORU's leading hitters were Quinn at 5-for-12, McCroskey 5-for-13 and Breeze 4-for-10. Cox was 4-for-15. McMurray was 3-for-10 with five walks. Godman, Stahl, Brothers and Hogan were all at .200 or lower with two hits each as ORU went 1-2.

"Obviously not the way we want it to end," Folmar said. "But a little bittersweet in the fact that it does end in Omaha. I think if it is ever going to end, this is where you want it to end.

"But, man, proud of the way our guys competed all year long. I don't think (Tuesday's loss) is by any way going to define our season. But, man, what a great run. I'm so thankful to be part of such a historic group that made a run like this."

