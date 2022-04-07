 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oral Roberts baseball

ORU baseball prepares for road stretch

Record: 17-12

Looking ahead: ORU has only one game slated for the next week, a Tuesday night match at Missouri State in Springfield, Missouri. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

Looking back: After going 1-2 against Omaha last weekend, the Golden Eagles lost a midweek game in Norman, 8-2 against the Sooners. The Golden Eagles were shut out twice by Omaha and limited to two runs against the Sooners.

Notable: Including its game at Oklahoma, the Golden Eagles will have played five straight games before a road crowd before returning to J.L. Johnson for a three-game conference series against North Dakota State starting Friday, April 22.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

