ORU baseball hosts Omaha series riding four-game streak

Record: 16-9

Looking ahead: ORU hosts a three-game Summit League series against Omaha this weekend. The Golden Eagles play the Mavericks at 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. On Tuesday, the Golden Eagles travel to Norman for a 6:30 game against Oklahoma, followed by a week hiatus until the Golden Eagles play at Missouri State on Tuesday, April 12.

Looking back: After a mid-week loss to No. 9 Oklahoma State that gave ORU its fourth consecutive loss, the Golden Eagles rallied to capture three straight wins against South Dakota State and an 11-1 win in seven innings over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Notable: ORU will host themes on each of its games against Omaha. The series opener on Friday will include a postgame movie, Saturday's game will have $1 hot dogs and a hat giveaway, and Sunday's game will have an Easter egg hunt.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.