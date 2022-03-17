 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oral Roberts baseball

ORU baseball hosting decade days against Dallas Baptist

Record: (12-5)

Looking ahead: ORU plays its next 11 games at home, starting with a three-game series against Dallas Baptist. The Golden Eagles host the Patriots (9-7) at 6 p.m. Friday., 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. On Tuesday, ORU hosts Oklahoma State (10-6).

Looking back: ORU lost a pair of games at No. 2 Ole Miss last weekend but stole the third game 8-4 over the Rebels on Sunday. The Golden Eagles won a pair of mid-week games against Central Arkansas and Little Rock to head into this weekend on a three-game winning streak.

Notable: The themes for ORU's weekend games against DBU will be decades; Friday's game is '80s Night, Saturday is '90s Day and Sunday is '00s Day.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

