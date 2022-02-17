ORU baseball: Golden Eagles named Summit League preseason favorite

2021 record: 31-23

Looking ahead: The Golden Eagles open their 2022 campaign at the South Alabama Invitational, starting noon Friday against Tennessee Tech, followed by Saturday and Sunday games against South Alabama and Radford. Saturday’s match against the hosts will stream on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. The Golden Eagles return to Tulsa to host opening day against Missouri State at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Players to watch: RHP Isaac Coffey (9-2, 2.81 ERA, 92 Ks in 2021), IF Dustin Demeter (.325, 6 HRs, 40 RBI at Hawaii)

Notable: Summit League members unanimously voted ORU the preseason favorite to win the conference. ... Hawaii transfer Dustin Demeter led the Warriors in RBI despite only playing one-fourth of the season due to an ankle injury. Demeter was named named national player of the week by Collegiate Baseball News and National Collegiate Baseball Writers after May 3 performance against Cal. St.-Fullerton that included two home runs. ... Isaac Coffey was named to the preseason Summit League watchlist after earning conference pitcher-of-the-year honors in 2021.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World