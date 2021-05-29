ORU baseball falls in Summit League title game

OMAHA, Neb. — Oral Roberts University's baseball season came to an end Saturday night in the championship game of the Summit League Tournament.

North Dakota State jumped out to a 2-0 lead and never looked back en route to an 11-6 win over the Golden Eagles (31-23). The Bison improves to 41-17 and earns an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.

NDSU wasted no time taking control, using a two-run double by Tucker Rohde to jump out to a 2-0 lead. The Bison pushed its lead to 10-3 in the sixth to take command.

ORU responded with three runs in the sixth, but got no closer the rest of the way. Ryan Cash finished 3-for-4 to lead the Golden Eagles, who banged out 12 hits in the loss.

ORU forced the if-necessary game by erasing a 3-0 deficit en route to a 15-5 win over the Bison earlier Saturday.

The Golden Eagles scored seven runs in the seventh inning, turning a one-run lead into an 11-3 advantage. ORU hit three home runs in the inning. Cash finished 5-for-6 in the first game.

N. Dakota St. 11, Oral Roberts 6

NDSU;211;033;100;--;11;13;0

ORU;011;103;000;--;6;12;2