 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU baseball falls in Summit League title game
0 comments
SUMMIT LEAGUE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

ORU baseball falls in Summit League title game

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. — Oral Roberts University's baseball season came to an end Saturday night in the championship game of the Summit League Tournament.

North Dakota State jumped out to a 2-0 lead and never looked back en route to an 11-6 win over the Golden Eagles (31-23). The Bison improves to 41-17 and earns an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.

NDSU wasted no time taking control, using a two-run double by Tucker Rohde to jump out to a 2-0 lead. The Bison pushed its lead to 10-3 in the sixth to take command.

ORU responded with three runs in the sixth, but got no closer the rest of the way. Ryan Cash finished 3-for-4 to lead the Golden Eagles, who banged out 12 hits in the loss.

ORU forced the if-necessary game by erasing a 3-0 deficit en route to a 15-5 win over the Bison earlier Saturday.

The Golden Eagles scored seven runs in the seventh inning, turning a one-run lead into an 11-3 advantage. ORU hit three home runs in the inning. Cash finished 5-for-6 in the first game.

N. Dakota St. 11, Oral Roberts 6 

NDSU;211;033;100;--;11;13;0

ORU;011;103;000;--;6;12;2

Roehrich, Drew (6), Harm (7) and Emanuel; Rogen, Weber (1), Davis (3), Pierce (6), Gregory (9) and Jones. W: Roehrich. L: Rogen. SV: Harm. HR: Hesse; McMurray, Martinez.

Oral Roberts 15, N. Dakota St. 5

ORU;000;202;704;--;15;19;0

NDSU;300;000;200;--;5;11;1

Swift, Archambo (6), Denton (9) and Jones, Gibson (7); Sankey, Pilla (7), Bruchu (8) and Emanuel, Busch (7). W: Swift, 3-0. L: Sankey, 7-2. HR: Denny, Hall, Martinez.

Ryan Cash ORU

Cash
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News