ORU baseball eliminated from NCAA Tournament with 3-1 loss to TCU

With a 3-1 loss to No. 18 TCU on Saturday, the Oral Roberts University baseball team was eliminated from the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

The Golden Eagles (38-20) fell 3-1 to the Horned Frogs in the College Station Regional elimination game, ending ORU’s 2022 campaign.

Jake McMurray answered TCU’s early run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning, evening the score at 1-1. Back-to-back solo home runs from TCU in the sixth lifted the Horned Frogs ahead for good.

ORU had the chance to go ahead twice late in the game. Singles from Jake McMurray and Mac McCroskey to open the seventh put the Golden Eagles in scoring position, but consecutive strikeouts and a popup to end the inning nullified the threat. ORU knocked on the door again in the eighth with a pair of walks, but TCU’s pitching shut the Golden Eagles down again.

Isaac Coffey took the loss on the mound. He pitched six innings and struck out four batters while giving up each of TCU’s three runs. Reliever Cade Denton closed the game pitching three perfect innings, striking out three batters.

ORU’s Friday loss to Texas A&M gave the Golden Eagles their first strike in the double-elimination bracket.

TCU 3, ORAL ROBERTS 1

TCU 001 002 000 — 3 5 1

ORU 000 010 000 — 1 7 0

Perez, Bolden (5), Walker (7), Mihlbauer (7), Wright (7) and Byrne Coffey, Denton (7) and Jones, Gibson (7). W: Bolden (5-2). L: Coffey (7-6). HR: TCU, Taylor, Byrne.