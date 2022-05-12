ORU baseball closes out regular season with seven-game road trip

Record: 31-15, 13-5 Summit League

Looking ahead: ORU embarks on a seven-game road trip to close out its regular-season schedule, starting with a three-game series at Omaha. The first game will be at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by a 6 p.m. contest Saturday and the finale at 1 p.m. Sunday. In the first series between the teams this season, the Mavericks took two out of three on April 1-3 in Tulsa. ORU will then play a 6:35 p.m. Tuesday game at Nebraska before traveling to South Dakota State for a three-game series to close out conference play.

Looking back: The Golden Eagles used 10 pitchers in an 8-7 victory over Central Arkansas on Tuesday night in their home finale at J.L. Johnson Stadium. Kaleb McCullough picked up his first win of the season, while Cade Denton registered his fifth save. Mac McCroskey, who went 4-for-4 at the plate, drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth with a sacrifice fly to right field. ... It was the most pitchers ORU has used in a game since April 6, 2021, at Oklahoma.

Notable: ORU's offense ranks first in the Summit League in batting average (.301), runs (350), hits (483), doubles (97), triples (16), RBIs (311), slugging percentage (.445), walks (222), on-base percentage (.390) and sacrifice flies (27). ... AJ Archambo leads the conference in batting average (.400) and slugging percentage (.655). ... The Golden Eagles' pitching staff ranks first in ERA (3.94), innings pitched (400.0), strikeouts (427) and batting average against (.243). ... ORU's Ledgend Smith leads the league in ERA (1.90), opposing batting average (.219) and wins (6).

— Staff reports