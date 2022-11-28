ORU avoids upset bid with 81-70 comeback win over Rogers St.

Senior guard Max Abmas scored 17 second-half points as Oral Roberts University’s basketball team avoided a Rogers State upset 81-70 Sunday in the Mabee Center.

The Hillcats (4-3), who defeated East Central University on Saturday, led 37-36 at the half.

“Coming off a quick turnaround game 24 hours prior to this, I thought our guys showed some maturity with their effort,” RSU 13th-year coach Justin Barkley said. “I thought our physicality is where it needed to be for us … We really needed to get back in transition, guard Max (Abmas) and really contain the ball.

Abmas played 17 minutes in the first half with only three free throws to show for it.

“When you’re the best off-the-dribble shooter in the country… Everything looks like a glaring weakness,” ORU coach Paul Mills said. “He hadn’t shot the ball well, but if you look at the first few games last year, when we played Central Arkansas early, he was 3-for-18 in that game.

“And it was ‘Man, are you OK?’ And he just hadn’t gotten off to the best start.”

The university’s 10th all-time leading scorer hit his first field goal of the game to put the Golden Eagles (4-3) up 44-41 early in the second half after fellow guard Kareem Thompson, who finished the game with 14 points, knocked down the tying triple.

Isaac McBride put the home team up 46-41 after a Thompson steal, and the Golden Eagles maintained their lead from there.

ORU converted 5-of-11 3-pointers in the second half after hitting only 2-of-15 from deep in the first period. That slump, Mills said, was a result of poor cutting, costly turnovers, slow pace and missed opportunities at the free-throw line.

“You go back and look at the shot(s) and you go ‘man, that’s a good look,’ but after that 0-for-9, 0-for-10 stretch, you have to say ‘guys, we’re 10-for-12 around the rim. We need to get to the paint,’” Mills said. “I thought we were getting quality shots. We were getting to the rim.”

While ORU’s offense struggled, the Hillcats, who played East Central University on Saturday, cashed in on 5-of-8 3-pointers.

“What we can’t do is allow our offensive inefficiency of us not not making shots determine our defensive energy. I thought that’s what happened more than anything else in the first half,” Mills said.

“They (ORU) probably got a couple of good looks that we would like to have had back," Barkley said, "but I thought for the most part, our team competed at the level that we needed to.”

RSU remained within a single-digit deficit until a pair of Abmas free-throws with 7:26 left in the game put the Golden Eagles ahead.

Abmas assisted Thompson to punctuate a late ORU run that put the Golden Eagles ahead 76-59.

ORU will play Ozark Christian in the Mabee Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

RSU freshman forward Caden Fry, an Owasso graduate, played 19 minutes and scored 6 points for the Hillcats.

“As a young kid playing prep basketball in Tulsa a year ago, he (Fry) has such a bright future. His motor never stops,” Barkley said.

Sophomore guard Marlo Fox, a Sand Springs graduate who is playing his first season for the Hillcats after redshirting last season, scored 3 points.

Sophomore sharpshooter and Metro Christian alumnus Grant Gessert hit a late triple for RSU.

RSU opens its conference schedule Thursday at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.