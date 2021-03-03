ORU athletes Abmas, Bell honored

Abmas named Summit League player of the month

Oral Roberts' Max Abmas captured February Summit League Athlete of the Month honors, league officials announced Wednesday. Abmas earned his second-straight monthly nod by outscoring everyone in Division I basketball.

Abmas backed up his January month honors with a seven-game stretch where he averaged 31.3 ppg and took over the national scoring lead from Iowa's Luka Garza. The sophomore will enter The Summit League Men's Basketball Championship averaging 24.7 ppg.

The Rockwall, Texas, native is the only Division I player with a pair of 40-plus point scoring games as both of those came in February. His first was a 42-point outing in a win over South Dakota State where he went 14-for-20 from the field and 5-for-8 from 3-point range. He also added 41 points in a home win over Western Illinois when he went 6-for-12 from 3-point range.

For the month, Abmas went 36-for-70 from beyond the arc and ranks in the top five nationally in 3-pointers made with 87. He also went 45-for-48 from the charity stripe in February.

Bell earns weekly Summit golf honor

ORU sophomore Sarah Bell was named Summit women's golfer of the week on Wednesday.