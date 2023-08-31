Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oral Roberts announced its 2023-24 nonconference basketball schedules for its men's and women's teams Thursday.

Games against Tulsa on Dec. 2 and Weber State on Jan. 6 highlight the ORU men's home schedule that also includes Mid-America Christian (Nov. 10) and Texas Southern (Nov. 21), Ozark Christian (Dec. 9) and John Brown (Dec. 19).

The Golden Eagles, coming off a 30-5 season, opens on Nov. 6 at Texas-Arlington. Other road matchups will be against Missouri State (Nov. 13), Texas A&M (Nov. 1), Kansas State (Nov. 28), Texas Tech (Dec. 12), Oklahoma State (Dec. 17) and Montana State (Jan. 4).

ORU's women will visit TCU in the season opener Nov. 6 and then host Friends on Nov. 9 before playing Nov. 12 at Oklahoma.

That is followed by a two-game homestand against Mid-America Christian on Nov. 14 and Tulsa on Nov. 18.

ORU then plays Nov. 22 at Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Noc. 22 and Texas on Nov. 29. December starts with home games against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Dec. 11 and USAO on Dec. 14. The Golden Eagles then visit Kansas State on Dec. 18 and Wichita State on Dec. 20. ORU will host Northern Colorado on Jan. 3 and travel Jan. 6 at Sacramento State.