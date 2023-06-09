EUGENE, Oregon -- Last week, Oral Roberts rallied from an early eight-run deficit against Washington for a victory in the NCAA Stillwater Regional.

On Friday night, ORU was on the opposite end of an eight-run rally against another Pac-12 team as Oregon roared back for a 9-8 victory in the NCAA Eugene Super Regional opener at PK Park. It was the largest comeback in Super Regional history that dates back to 1999.

Drew Cowley lined a tiebreaking walk-off single in the ninth inning for the Ducks (41-20), who can seal a College World Series trip when it hosts ORU in Game 2 at 8 p.m. (CDT). The Golden Eagles' team-record winning streak ended at 21.

ORU (49-12) scored eight in the third inning, with Matt Hogan's three-run homer and Jake McMurray's three-run single the key hits. Oregon, however, answered with two solo homers in the bottom of the inning.

Bennett Thompson's three-run homer in the fourth cut ORU's lead to 8-5. Drew Smith added a homer in the sixth and Oregon tied the game with two unearned runs in the seventh.

Oregon's winning run in the ninth was set up by Dalton Patten issuing a pair of leadoff walks. After a bunt resulted in a forceout, Cowley delivered the winning hit off ORU relief ace Cade Denton.

Mac McCroskey had three hits for ORU while Jonah Cox went 2-for-4 as he extended his hitting streak to 45 games.

ORU's only other Super Regional opener in 2006 also ended with a loss on a walk-off hit -- after letting a lead slip away at Clemson.

OREGON 9, ORU 8

Oral Roberts;008;000;000;--;8;11;2

Oregon;002;301;201;--;9;11;0

Hall, Widener (6), Patten (8), Denton (9) and Godman; Grinsell, McShane (3), Umlandt (3), Mercado (5), Dallas (8), Mollerus (9) and Thompson. W: Mollerus (3-2). L: Patten (4-2). HR: ORU, Hogan (18); Oregon, Thompson 2 (6), Walsh (16), Smith (4).