Oral Roberts women down Kansas City for third win in a row

Oral Roberts’ women won their third consecutive game Saturday, defeating Kansas City 77-66 at the Mabee Center.

After an early bucket put ORU up 2-0, Kansas City went on a 9-0 run to build a lead that the Roos would not surrender during the first half. The Golden Eagles opened the third quarter trailing by two until Ariel Walker gave ORU the lead back and sparked a 15-0 run.

Kansas City made it close again late, cutting its deficit to as few as two in the last three minutes of regulation, but ORU’s perfect 11-for-11 from the free throw line, including eight from Keni Jo Lippe, lifted the Golden Eagles to the win.

Tirzah Moore posted a career-best 21 points to lead the Golden Eagles and was trailed by Lippe with 20. Katie Scott scored 14 points and led ORU in rebounds with seven and assists with four.

The Golden Eagles will host Summit League rival St. Thomas at noon Monday.

ORU 77, KANSAS CITY 66

KANSAS CITY (11-4, 1-3): McDavid 7-11 0-0 14, Willems 3-8 2-3 11, Alnatas 4-9 2-2 10, Bradley 3-8 2-2 10, Bradford 2-7 1-1 5, Nero 4-6 3-4 12, St. Andre 1-3 2-2 4, Winslow 0-2 0-0 0, Ewell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 12-14 66.