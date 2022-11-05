Oral Roberts men's basketball season preview

Coach: Paul Mills, sixth year (76-79)

2021-22 record: 19-12 (12-6)

2021-22 finish: Reached Summit League semifinal.

Preseason Summit League poll: the Golden Eagles were picked to win the Summit League by league coaches and media.

Key Returners: Sr. Max Abmas (22.8 PPG, 3.6 APG) Jr. Issac McBride (12.3 PPG), Jr. Trey Phipps (8.4 PPG, 39.5 3P%)

Key Newcomers: Arkansas transfer Connor Vanover (3.9 PPG, started 10 games for Razorbacks), UT-Arlington transfer Patrick Mwamba (9.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG, UTA’s second-leading scorer), Fr. Cam Amboree (Pearland, Texas)

Three storylines

• Max Abmas

The 2021 Summit League Player of the Year and ORU’s top returning scorer has already racked up a year’s worth of accolades ahead of the 2022-23 season. He was named Division I Preseason Player of the Year by NABC; Summit League Preseason Player of the Year; and to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List. The two-time AP All-American was fifth nationally in scoring and third in 3-pointers per game (3.8).

• Returning Cast

The Golden Eagles return four returning starters from last season: Abmas, Carlos Jurgens, Kareem Thompson an DJ Weaver. Additionally, its second- and third-leading scorers from 2022, Issac McBride and Trey Phipps return. The Golden Eagles added notable newcomers during the offseason, including UT-Arlington transfer Patrick Mwamba, whom coach Paul Mills says “is going to be the most energetic person” in the gym and 7-foot-5 Arkansas transfer Connor Vanover, who is expected to be ORU’s rim-protector. “We tried to address whatever holes we had,” Mills says.

• “The best team we’ve had since I’ve been here”

After finishing fourth in the Summit League last season, ORU was picked to win it by coaches and media this season. The Golden Eagles last won the league in 2021, earning an automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament, where the Golden Eagles advanced to the Sweet Sixteen with upset wins over Ohio State and Florida. Mills calls the 2022-23 roster “the best team” he has coached since taking over at ORU. “These guys have a lot of years, so there’s a continuity involved and an expectation involved that makes it exciting.”

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World