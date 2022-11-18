Oral Roberts men to host Oklahoma Baptist

Oral Roberts vs. Oklahoma Baptist
7 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center
ORU Sports Network, 97.1 FM The Sports Animal
Records: ORU 2-2; OBU 1-2
Three storylines
Protecting the rim: After transferring to ORU from Arkansas, 7-foot-5 center Connor Vanover has asserted himself as one of the top shot-blockers in the country. Through four games, Vanover leads the nation with 16 rejections.
Moneyball: ORU has attempted 36.0 3-pointers per game to open the season, ranking third nationally in that category. The Golden Eagles have converted 32.8% of those shots.
Never lost: In five meetings with OBU, the Golden Eagles are 5-0 all-time. ORU last played the Bison on Nov. 23, 1985, capturing a 78-66 win in the Mabee Center.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World