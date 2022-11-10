Oral Roberts men open home schedule with Homecoming game Friday night

Oral Roberts vs. John Brown

7 p.m. Friday, Mabee Center

ORU Sports Network

Records: ORU 0-1, 0-0. John Brown 2-3, 0-0

Homecoming

ORU will celebrate its Homecoming game and home-opener against John Brown. It will be ORU’s sixth all-time meeting with JBU, with the Golden Eagles leading the all-time series 5-0. ORU last defeated JBU 95-63 on Dec. 10, 2016.

Preseason No. 1

Summit League coaches and media voted ORU the league’s preseason No. 1 team for the first time since 2011.

Abmas watch

ORU senior Max Abmas scored 14 points to lead the Golden Eagles in their season-opening loss at Saint Mary’s on Monday. The guard finished the 2021-22 season as the fifth-leading scorer in the country. He is ORU’s No. 10 all-time scorer with 1,833 career points.