 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oral Roberts hosts Kansas City for '80s Night
0 Comments
ORU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Oral Roberts hosts Kansas City for '80s Night

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kansas City at Oral Roberts

7 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center

Records: Kansas City 16-9, 9-4 Summit League; Oral Roberts 16-8, 10-3

Stream: ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM

Three storylines

ORU students' day off: ORU will host '80s Night during its Saturday night matchup against Kansas City. Students who make it to the Mabee Center will received free 1980s-themed T-shirts.

Immovable object vs. unstoppable force: The venue for Saturday night's match is the Mabee Center, but the battle will take place on the perimeter: ORU ranks first nationally in 3-pointers per game with 12.4, but Kansas City ranks 40th in 3-point defense and 41st in field-goal percentage.

From every direction: Ranked 41st nationally in field-goal percentage, Kansas City boasts four double-digit scorers ahead of its matchup with ORU. Evan Gilyard leads all Roos with 15.6 points a game, followed by Arkel Lamar, Marvin Nesbitt and Josiah Allick with 13.1, 12.0 and 11.4, respectively.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: OU Sports Extra: Softball, Riley, Gabriel, Coale and hoops

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert