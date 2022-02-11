Oral Roberts hosts Kansas City for '80s Night

Kansas City at Oral Roberts
7 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center
Records: Kansas City 16-9, 9-4 Summit League; Oral Roberts 16-8, 10-3
Stream: ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM
Three storylines
ORU students' day off: ORU will host '80s Night during its Saturday night matchup against Kansas City. Students who make it to the Mabee Center will received free 1980s-themed T-shirts.
Immovable object vs. unstoppable force: The venue for Saturday night's match is the Mabee Center, but the battle will take place on the perimeter: ORU ranks first nationally in 3-pointers per game with 12.4, but Kansas City ranks 40th in 3-point defense and 41st in field-goal percentage.
From every direction: Ranked 41st nationally in field-goal percentage, Kansas City boasts four double-digit scorers ahead of its matchup with ORU. Evan Gilyard leads all Roos with 15.6 points a game, followed by Arkel Lamar, Marvin Nesbitt and Josiah Allick with 13.1, 12.0 and 11.4, respectively.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
Bryce McKinnis
Sports Writer
I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.
