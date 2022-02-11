Oral Roberts hosts Kansas City for '80s Night

Kansas City at Oral Roberts

7 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center

Records: Kansas City 16-9, 9-4 Summit League; Oral Roberts 16-8, 10-3

Stream: ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM

Three storylines

ORU students' day off: ORU will host '80s Night during its Saturday night matchup against Kansas City. Students who make it to the Mabee Center will received free 1980s-themed T-shirts.

Immovable object vs. unstoppable force: The venue for Saturday night's match is the Mabee Center, but the battle will take place on the perimeter: ORU ranks first nationally in 3-pointers per game with 12.4, but Kansas City ranks 40th in 3-point defense and 41st in field-goal percentage.

From every direction: Ranked 41st nationally in field-goal percentage, Kansas City boasts four double-digit scorers ahead of its matchup with ORU. Evan Gilyard leads all Roos with 15.6 points a game, followed by Arkel Lamar, Marvin Nesbitt and Josiah Allick with 13.1, 12.0 and 11.4, respectively.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

