Oral Roberts hangs on to beat Tulsa to claim Mayor's Cup

In a back-and-forth game defined by big plays from the two best players on the court, Oral Roberts got the last word Monday night.

Max Abmas hit eight free throws in the final minute to propel the Golden Eagles to an 87-80 victory against crosstown rival Tulsa in the Mayor’s Cup at the Mabee Center.

“We just understand that last minute is winning time,” Abmas said. “We’re going to go out there and do whatever it takes to win.”

ORU (4-3) benefited from a crucial call that sent Abmas to the free-throw line with 47 seconds left. Down two, the Hurricane (4-3) was trying to come up with a stop when whistled for a touch foul as Abmas was losing the ball out of bounds.

Fouls were few and far between for the majority — only one in the first 10 minutes — and TU shot only nine free throws despite generating 36 points in the paint.

“We didn’t get any breaks and there were some tough ones, some really tough ones,” Haith said. “I’m going to be kind when I say that, but there were some tough plays.

“I’m disappointed in the way a game like that (the officials) can be involved with deciding (the outcome) — particularly the last four minutes of the game, which is when you’re trying to win the game.”