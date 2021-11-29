Oral Roberts hangs on to beat Tulsa to claim Mayor's Cup

In a back-and-forth game defined by big plays from the two best players on the court, Oral Roberts got the last word Monday night.
Max Abmas hit eight free throws in the final minute to propel the Golden Eagles to an 87-80 victory against crosstown rival Tulsa in the Mayor’s Cup at the Mabee Center.
“We just understand that last minute is winning time,” Abmas said. “We’re going to go out there and do whatever it takes to win.”
ORU (4-3) benefited from a crucial call that sent Abmas to the free-throw line with 47 seconds left. Down two, the Hurricane (4-3) was trying to come up with a stop when whistled for a touch foul as Abmas was losing the ball out of bounds.
Fouls were few and far between for the majority — only one in the first 10 minutes — and TU shot only nine free throws despite generating 36 points in the paint.
“We didn’t get any breaks and there were some tough ones, some really tough ones,” Haith said. “I’m going to be kind when I say that, but there were some tough plays.
“I’m disappointed in the way a game like that (the officials) can be involved with deciding (the outcome) — particularly the last four minutes of the game, which is when you’re trying to win the game.”
In front of a mostly full arena, the home team went up 15 in the first half behind a flurry of 3-pointers from six players. Abmas scored 11 points early but had to hobble off the court because of a nagging toe injury, but a variety of teammates including DeShang Weaver carried the load in his absence.
TU standout Jeriah Horne heated up to ignite an 8-0 run and gave the Hurricane its first lead on a fast-break layup early in the second half. Trey Phipps responded with a pair of 3-pointers to put the Eagles back up, and the teams traded baskets for much of the remainder.
The entertaining game, which had a dozen lead changes and five ties, saw Horne and Abmas take over for stretches. Each had 30 points until Abmas’ late free throws, with Horne recording a career-high and Abmas finishing with a season-high 38.
“(Horne) got one open 3, but if you look at the other 3s, we ran him off the line and he still just side-dribbles and made it,” ORU coach Paul Mills said. “Sometimes guys do that, especially a senior of his caliber, as good as he is.
“But I do think that we did a much better job of limiting his opportunities around the rim, and that was really important and that was different in the second half than it was in the first.”
After coming up a point short in overtime against Oklahoma State three days earlier, Mills’ squad was motivated to finish stronger. When TU’s other top scorer, Sam Griffin, hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it a two-point game with three minutes to go, Weaver answered with a key 3 of his own.
“He’s a clutch shooter,” Mills said. “As much as we can put him in scenarios to where we can showcase his abilities (and have) the ball in his hands or Max’s hands late, you’re really comfortable with that.”
ORAL ROBERTS 87, TULSA 80
TULSA (4-3)
Horne 11-19 3-3 30, Idowu 3-8 2-4 8, Dalger 2-5 0-0 4, Griffin 3-9 0-0 8, Pritchard 3-7 0-0 6, Haywood 2-3 1-2 7, Jackson 4-8 0-0 9, Embery-Simpson 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 31-65 6-9 80.
ORAL ROBERTS (4-3)
Lacis 2-8 0-0 6, Weaver 5-8 0-0 13, Abmas 9-16 13-15 38, Jurgens 3-7 2-2 9, Thompson 3-7 0-0 8, McBride 2-4 0-0 6, Phipps 2-5 1-2 7, Bergens 0-0 0-0 0, Clover 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 16-19 87.
Halftime: Oral Roberts 45-40. 3-Point Goals: Tulsa 12-24 (Horne 5-8, Haywood 2-2, Embery-Simpson 2-4, Griffin 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Dalger 0-1, Idowu 0-1, Pritchard 0-2), Oral Roberts 19-41 (Abmas 7-13, Weaver 3-5, McBride 2-3, Thompson 2-4, Phipps 2-5, Lacis 2-7, Jurgens 1-4). Rebounds: Tulsa 27 (Horne 8), Oral Roberts 32 (Lacis 10). Assists: Tulsa 13 (Pritchard, Jackson 5), Oral Roberts 16 (Abmas 6). Total Fouls: Tulsa 14, Oral Roberts 10. A_5,239 (11,300).