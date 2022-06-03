Oral Roberts falls to Texas A&M in NCAA regional baseball opener

A Friday 8-2 loss to Texas A&M at the College Station regional put Oral Roberts’ baseball team one loss away from the end of its 2022 season and 29th all-time postseason appearance.

ORU will play at noon Saturday against the loser of the TCU-Louisiana game on Friday.

The Golden Eagles scored in the top of the second as Holden Breeze came home on a sacrifice bunt by Connor Beichler. The Aggies erased the early deficit in the bottom of the inning on a two-run homer by Jordan Thompson. Texas A&M added to its lead in the fifth on a sacrifice fly to go ahead 3-1.

ORU had two runners on in the fourth but couldn’t deliver a run-scoring hit. The Golden Eagles also let a prime scoring chance slip away in the seventh as they put the tying runs on second and third after a Texas A&M error, but consecutive strikeouts closed the door on ORU’s opportunity.

A&M started to pull away in the bottom of the seventh as Austin Bost hit a three-run homer to left field for a 6-1 Aggies lead. ORU’s Jackson Loftin scored on a Holden Breeze double in the eighth, but the Aggies added another pair in the bottom of the inning to complete the scoring.

Loftin, Breeze, Mac McCroskey and Joshua Cox had two hits each in the loss for the Golden Eagles. Golden Eagles starting pitcher Ledgend Smith (7-5) struck out six batters and allowed three runs, two earned, in 41/3 innings on the mound for ORU.

TEXAS A&M 8, ORAL ROBERTS 2

Oral Roberts 010 000 010 — 2 9 3

Texas A&M 020 010 32X — 8 14 2

Smith, Fowler (5), McCullough (7), Hall (7) and Jones Dallas Menefee (6), Rudis (9) and Claunch. W: Dallas (6-3). L: Smith 7-5). HR: TAM, Bost, Thompson.