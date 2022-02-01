Oral Roberts' Abmas lands on Wooden Watchlist

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas was named among contenders for college basketball's most prestigious award Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Athletic Club named Abmas and 19 other candidates to its Late Season Top 20 Watch List for the John R. Wooden Award, released Tuesday on ESPNU.

Abmas, whose 23.1 points-per-game ranks second nationally, was named Summit League player of the week Monday.

The Wooden award, named for the famed UCLA coach who led the Bruins to 10 championships from 1964 to 1975, is awarded annually to the "outstanding collegiate basketball player of the year," voted on by almost 1,000 college basketball media and experts, its official site says. The award was founded in 1976.

The players named to the watch list are considered strong candidates to be listed on the Wooden Award National Ballot of 15, selected by the National Advisory Board, from which voters will rank their top 10 candidates.

Top 10 vote-getters will be named to the Wooden Award All-American Team, announced the week of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament in March. The winner will be announced after the NCAA Championship in April.

