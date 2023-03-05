After going undefeated in the Summit League and capturing the regular-season championship, the Oral Roberts basketball team went to Mahogany Prime Steakhouse to celebrate.

“They were asking, ‘Why can’t we do this more often?’” coach Paul Mills said last week. “Because you don’t go 18-0 all the time.

“That’s what the NCAA Tournament is: You eat dinner at a really nice place and then you go somewhere not as nice and they’re like, ‘Can we go back to the nice place?’”

The Golden Eagles are working to get back to the NCAA Tournament, needing two more wins in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for an automatic berth. ORU knocked off North Dakota 96-80 on Saturday night and plays the Western Illinois-St. Thomas winner Monday night in the Summit League semifinals.

Having tasted victory this season and having experienced the thrills of a Sweet Sixteen run in 2021, the motivation to return to college basketball’s biggest stage is strong — especially after missing out on the NCAA tournament last year.

“Connor (Vanover) has played in two Elite Eights with Arkansas,” Mills said. “Trey Phipps has been there (to the tournament with Oklahoma). The majority of our players — five of them outside the new guys — have been in Sweet Sixteens. They get it and they understand what it’s like to sit in that locker room (after a conference tournament loss) and stew in a little bit, too.”

This team is built for a March run, benefiting from the addition of Vanover, a 7-5 center who was selected defensive player of the year in the league, and the development of role players who work well with Max Abmas, one of the most prolific scorers in the country.

“(Opponents) focus on me a lot and my teammates put in a whole lot of work, so I’m going to make the right basketball play and I trust them to go out there and do what they’ve worked on all the time,” Abmas said in Saturday’s postgame news conference.

ORU showed its potential for balanced scoring in the quarterfinal game, with six players producing at least eight points: Carlos Jürgens 21, Vanover 19, Kareem Thompson 15, Abmas 14, Patrick Mwamba nine, Issac McBride eight.

“We’ve just got a great group of guys,” Mills said. “In 27 years of coaching, it’s the most determined group that I’ve been around. Just a joy to be around every day.”