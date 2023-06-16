OMAHA, Nebraska -- Blaze Brothers' three-run homer in the ninth inning lifted Oral Roberts to a 6-5 victory over Texas Christian in the College World Series opener Friday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field.

Cade Denton pitched around a two-on, one-out jam in the bottom of the ninth to preserve the Golden Eagles' win.

ORU (52-12) advances to meet the Florida-Virginia winner in a winners bracket game at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Golden Eagles have won 24 of their past 25 games and set a school record at the NCAA level for wins in a season.

It was ORU's first College World Series win since its last appearance in 1978. For the second time in the past three postseason games, ORU rallied from behind in the ninth.

TCU (42-23) snapped a 2-2 tie with three runs on only one hit in the eighth as Denton experienced a rare wild streak.

The Golden Eagles, however, rallied in the ninth off Luke Savage. Mac McCroskey, who earlier hit a two-run homer, led off with an infield hit and advanced to second on a throwing error Holden Breeze then singled for his third hit of the game.

Drew Stahl followed with a RBI single that cut TCU's lead to 5-3. With runners at first and second, Jacob Godman struck out after failing on two bunt attempts. But Brothers then belted an 0-1 pitch over the left-field wall for his 12th homer of the season.

ORU's Jonah Cox went 0-for-5 as his 47-game hitting streak ended.

ORU 6, TCU 5

Oral Roberts;000;002;004;—;6;11;1

TCU;000;101;030;—;5;8;2

Hall, Isaacs (6), Patten (6), Denton (8) and Godman. Klecker, Abeldt (6), Savage (8), Wright (9) and Bowen. W: Denton (3-1). L: Savage (5-4). HR: ORU, McCroskey (14), Brothers (12); TCU, Fontenette (14).

xx

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.