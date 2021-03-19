Obanor's work ethic shines through in Oral Roberts' upset of Ohio State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When Oral Roberts players get to campus each fall, their first assignment from coach Paul Mills is simple: Make 20,000 shots in six weeks.

Upon his arrival ahead of a redshirt junior season, forward Kevin Obanor accomplished the feat in a mere six days, averaging close to 3,500 makes a day. That kind of work ethic set the stage for what has been a memorable campaign for Obanor and the rest of the Golden Eagles.

The journey continued Friday afternoon with a 75-72 upset victory against second-seeded Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Keying the win was Obanor, who made four free throws in the final 67 seconds of regulation and three in overtime.

“Obviously, going 7-for-7 from the free-throw line down the stretch in this environment kind of speaks to his level of work ethic,” Mills said. “If you’re around guys who have humility and they have a work ethic, that’s usually the two components that translate to being a really good player.”

A Houston native, Obanor had a handful of Division I offers that included TCU and Wake Forest out of high school but was drawn to the program Mills was rebuilding — one that could have the potential to pull off the type of win that happened Friday.