Obanor's work ethic shines through in Oral Roberts' upset of Ohio State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When Oral Roberts players get to campus each fall, their first assignment from coach Paul Mills is simple: Make 20,000 shots in six weeks.
Upon his arrival ahead of a redshirt junior season, forward Kevin Obanor accomplished the feat in a mere six days, averaging close to 3,500 makes a day. That kind of work ethic set the stage for what has been a memorable campaign for Obanor and the rest of the Golden Eagles.
The journey continued Friday afternoon with a 75-72 upset victory against second-seeded Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Keying the win was Obanor, who made four free throws in the final 67 seconds of regulation and three in overtime.
“Obviously, going 7-for-7 from the free-throw line down the stretch in this environment kind of speaks to his level of work ethic,” Mills said. “If you’re around guys who have humility and they have a work ethic, that’s usually the two components that translate to being a really good player.”
A Houston native, Obanor had a handful of Division I offers that included TCU and Wake Forest out of high school but was drawn to the program Mills was rebuilding — one that could have the potential to pull off the type of win that happened Friday.
“That’s definitely a reason you want to come to a school like this,” Obanor said. “Growing up, all my life, I was always the underdog. The school, of course, is not a big school and just to prove people wrong is just a blessing.”
ORU has an enrollment of about 3,500 undergraduate students, compared to about 68,000 at Ohio State. By the end of the game, chants from a small group of Golden Eagles fans were filling Mackey Arena.
“We do this for them,” Obanor said. “There are a lot of people who believe (in us), but at the same time there’s a lot of people who don’t believe. … We’re just very grateful and we hope to make y’all proud.”