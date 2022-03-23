No. 9 Oklahoma State downs Oral Roberts for eighth straight win

Oklahoma State defeated Oral Roberts, 9-4, Wednesday night at J.L. Johnson Stadium, extending the ninth-ranked Cowboys’ win streak to eight.

“The ORU game has always been a tough game,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said, “so it’s good to come over and get a win; a lot of respect for their team. There were a lot of things we did well tonight.”

With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the third inning, Chase Adkison sent a ball deep to left center and over the back wall to put the Cowboys up 2-1.

Caeden Trenkle and Zach Ehrhard each followed with a single. A David Mendham single following an ORU pitching change brought home Trenkle, and Ehrhard scored on a Marcus Brown sacrifice fly.

“I think they’re (OSU) athletic,” ORU coach Ryan Folmar said. “It’s a disciplined club, too. You know, you’ve gotta make sure you throw strikes, and you’ve gotta make sure you throw some secondary pitches for strikes.

“And then you’ve gotta play clean defensively, and we didn’t do any of those.”

OSU added to its 4-1 lead in the sixth. Brown and Hueston Morrill walked to open the inning. A Jaxson Crull bunt advanced Brown, who ran home on an overthrown ball. Morrill scored a couple at-bats later when a throw to home plate escaped ORU catcher Alec Jones’ glove to put the Cowboys up 6-1

A Jake Thompson double to right field scored Crull and Trenkle as the Pokes went ahead 8-1.

“They (OSU) had a couple big innings. You know, one inning, they had two runs scored on two walks and two errors at that time, then Thompson hits a two-run double,” Folmar said. “You don’t want that guy up in that spot, and we felt like we had a chance to shut the inning down and just didn’t do it.”

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles (12-9) went on a five-inning scoring drought after their run in the second inning. By the time ORU strung together three runs in the eighth and ninth innings, the deficit proved too steep.

"We've just gotta play cleaner, especially when you're playing good teams," Folmar said. "We've played a good schedule, I know (OSU has) played a good schedule. If you make mistakes against good teams, they're going to take advantage of it, and they did that tonight."

The Cowboys return to O'Brate Stadium this week to open their Big 12 schedule. OSU hosts Kansas at 6 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

ORU opens its Summit League schedule this week, hosting three games against South Dakota State at 6 p.m Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

OKLAHOMA STATE 9, ORAL ROBERTS 4

Oklahoma State;013;004;100;—;9;10;0

Oral Roberts;010;000;021;—;4;5;2

Marsh, Bogusz (4), Bowman (8), Ramsey (8), McLean (9) and Adkison. Roach, Denton (3), Hall (5), Fowler (6), McCullough (6), Roy (6), Rainwater (7), Ronan (8), Weber (9) and Jones. W: Bogusz (1-0). L: Roach (0-1). HR: McLean, Adkison.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.