Nix's go-ahead shot lifts ORU women

With the game tied at 64, Delaney Nix dropped a late shot-clock lefty layup over a North Dakota State defender to put Oral Roberts ahead for good Thursday night.
Nix's go-ahead shot with 17 seconds left on the Mabee Center scoreboard helped the Golden Eagles defeat N.D. State 68-64 in women's basketball.
The win marked ORU's fourth victory in six tries and pushed the Golden Eagles to 9-6 in conference play, fourth in the Summit League standings.
The Golden Eagles host North Dakota, ranked fifth in conference standings, at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mabee Center.
ORAL ROBERTS 68, NORTH DAKOTA ST. 64
North Dakota State (10-16): Hamling 9-18 2-2 24, Dietz 5-10 1-2 11, Cobbins 2-9 3-6 7, Schulte 1-6 2-4 5, Skibiel 1-5 0-0 3, Hopkins 2-8 5-6 10, Behnke 2-2 0-0 4, Hildebrandt 0-0 0-0 0, Olson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-58 13-20 64
Oral Roberts (14-12): Ti. Moore 7-13 4-6 18, Lippe 3-8 4-4 11, Cooper 1-3 6-8 8, Scott 3-8 0-0 7, Walker 1-6 0-0 3, Nix 3-8 1-2 9, Schumacher 3-3 1-3 8, Tr. Moore 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 23-52 16-23 68
North Dakota State;8;17;18;21;--;64
Oral Roberts;16;16;13;23;--;68
3-point goals: North Dakota State 7-23 (Hamling 4-10, Cobbins 0-3, Schulte 1-1, Skibiel 1-4, Hopkins 1-5), Oral Roberts 6-23 (Lippe 1-4, Cooper 0-2, Scott 1-3 Walker 1-6, Nix 2-7, Schumacher 1-1). Rebounds: North Dakota State 34 (Cobbins 7), Oral Roberts 36 (Ti. Moore 7). Assists: North Dakota State 10 (Hamling 4), Oral Roberts (Lippe 5). Fouled out: None. Team fouls: North Dakota State 19, Oral Roberts 19. A: 221.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World