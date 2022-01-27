Nix sparks late ORU run in home win over Omaha

Delaney Nix’s back-to-back, fourth-quarter 3-pointers Thursday night broke a 36-minute scoring exchange that included 19 lead changes and seven ties in Oral Roberts’ 64-55 win over Omaha at the Mabee Center.
“My teammates, they’re always looking to get me involved, and they got me wide-open looks,” said Nix, whose five 3-pointers against the Mavericks bested her previous season-high of four, which she had accomplished three times. “I kind of owe it to them to knock it down. They have confidence in me, so I have confidence in myself.”
From the tip to the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter, neither team acquired more than a six-point advantage.
“I kind of feel like we’re a second-half team, all this season,” ORU coach Misti Cussen said. “We’re kind of slow out of the blocks traditionally this season, but if we can kind of keep things close and kind of stay in it, we’ve always got a good chance to win one going away in the fourth quarter.”
Trailing by one, Nix knocked down her fourth triple of the night from about four feet past the arc to give the Golden Eagles their final lead. She hit another from as deep on the subsequent possession, putting the Golden Eagles up five.
“I felt like the defense was clicking all night tonight, but it just felt a little tight offensively,” Cussen said. “So when Delaney Nix kind of went on a little streak there… it just kind of gave us some breathing room.”
A minute later, ORU forward Keni Jo Lippe drove to the basket, ripped the ball through the reach of a pair of defenders and laid it off the right side of the glass, while drawing the foul. She hit the free throw to put ORU up 58-50.
Ariel Walker capped the late 11-0 run with a pair of free throws while the clock dwindled to its final minute.
Cussen said the patience with which the Golden Eagles played during the final possession of the first quarter, which produced a Tirzah Moore buzzer-beater, provided a valuable lesson during the late fourth-quarter sequence.
“We need to take that mentality into almost all of our offensive possessions,” Cussen said, “So I think, when you’re looking at managing the clock down the stretch, three-and-a-half, four minutes to go and we’ve got a little bit of a lead, I was telling the five girls on the floor, ‘we’re calling something every time, we’re gonna run something really deliberate every time.’
“The moment we get patient offensively, we usually finish at a high rate.”
Nix, Walker, Moore and Katie Scott each scored double-figures with 15, 14, 12 and 10, respectively. The Golden Eagles hit 43% of their 3-point attempts.
“We had guards and bigs scoring tonight, which made it even more tough because (Omaha) couldn’t just do inside or out,” Nix said, “it was kind of from both angles, so I think the balanced scoring was good.”
The Golden Eagles host Denver at 2 p.m. Saturday.
ORU 64, OMAHA 55
Omaha: Murdie 3-6 0-0 6, Pratt 4-6 1-4 9, Keitges 4-9 0-0 10, Cave 3-6 2-2 9, Johnston 0-1 2-2 2, Pilakouta 1-2 0-0 2, Filer 1-2 4-4 6, Grant 2-3 0-0 5, Bartletts 2-8 2-2 6, Frost 0-1 0-0 0
Oral Roberts (10-9, 5-3): Nix 5-9 0-0 15, Walker 4-8 3-6 14, Ti. Moore 3-12 6-8 12, Scott 2-9 6-8 10, Lippe 1-3 2-3 4, Cooper 0-2 0-0 0, Schumacker 0-1 0-0 0, Paramore 0-4 2-2 2, Tr. Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 2-2 0-0 5
Omaha 15 11 16 13 — 55
ORU 13 12 13 26 — 64
3-point goals: Omaha 4-14 (Pratt 0-1, Keitges 2-5, Cave 1-4, Grant 1-2, Bartletts 0-1, Frost 0-1), ORU 9-21 (Walker 3-6, Nix 5-9, Lippe 0-1, Cooper 0-1, Paramore 0-3, Taylor 1-1). Rebounds: Omaha 24 (Filer 8), ORU 37 (Scott 8). Assists: Omaha 7 (Johnston 3), ORU 10 (Scott 4). Team fouls: Omaha 23, ORU 14. Fouled out: None. A: 1,445