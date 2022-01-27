Nix sparks late ORU run in home win over Omaha

Delaney Nix’s back-to-back, fourth-quarter 3-pointers Thursday night broke a 36-minute scoring exchange that included 19 lead changes and seven ties in Oral Roberts’ 64-55 win over Omaha at the Mabee Center.

“My teammates, they’re always looking to get me involved, and they got me wide-open looks,” said Nix, whose five 3-pointers against the Mavericks bested her previous season-high of four, which she had accomplished three times. “I kind of owe it to them to knock it down. They have confidence in me, so I have confidence in myself.”

From the tip to the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter, neither team acquired more than a six-point advantage.

“I kind of feel like we’re a second-half team, all this season,” ORU coach Misti Cussen said. “We’re kind of slow out of the blocks traditionally this season, but if we can kind of keep things close and kind of stay in it, we’ve always got a good chance to win one going away in the fourth quarter.”

Trailing by one, Nix knocked down her fourth triple of the night from about four feet past the arc to give the Golden Eagles their final lead. She hit another from as deep on the subsequent possession, putting the Golden Eagles up five.