New Mexico snaps ORU's winning streak at 10, 82-75

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 24 points and seven rebounds to lead New Mexico past Oral Roberts 82-75 on Monday night at The Pit.

Max Abmas led the Golden Eagles (13-4) with 26 points while Connor Vanover added 18 points with eight rebounds.

ORU's Carlos Jurgens produced nine points and nine rebounds, including seven on the offensive boards. Kareem Thompson also scored nine points and had seven rebounds. Josiah Allick had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Lobos.

New Mexico (15-2), which was ranked No. 21 last week, snapped a two-game losing streak and ended ORU's winning streak at 10. The Lobos, at 13-0, finished with a perfect nonconference record for the first time since 1995-96.

With 8:19 left, KJ Jenkins sank a 3 that gave New Mexico its largest lead at 72-57. ORU answered with a 10-1 run, capped by Patrick Mwamba's layup that cut its deficit to 73-67 with 2:30 remaining.

Vanover's fourth trey of the game moved ORU within 75-70 with 1:11 left and the Golden Eagles had a chance to get closer, but Abmas missed a layup that was followed by Jaelen House's two free throws. House was 6-of-6 on free throws in the final 33 seconds to secure the Lobos' victory.

During a see-saw first half, ORU's last lead came on Carlos Jurgens' layup with 9:02 left. Allick countered with a layup that ignited New Mexico's 11-0 run and the Lobos were never caught. New Mexico led 43-35 at halftime.

ORU returns home for Summit League action on Thursday night against Western Illinois.

NEW MEXICO 82, ORAL ROBERTS 75

ORAL ROBERTS (13-4): Vanover 7-16 0-0 18, Abmas 10-22 3-4 26, Jurgens 4-14 1-3 9, McBride 2-5 0-0 4, Thompson 3-6 2-4 9, Mwamba 3-4 1-1 7, Phipps 0-2 0-0 0, Weaver 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-71 6-11 75.

NEW MEXICO (15-2): Mashburn 11-23 0-0 24, Allick 7-10 1-1 15, House 3-10 8-8 15, Udeze 5-9 2-8 12, Jenkins 3-7 0-0 7, Dent 4-5 1-2 2, Seck 0-0 0-0 0,. Totals 33-64 12-19 82.

Halftime: New Mexico 43-35. 3-Point Goals: Oral Roberts 9-36 (Abmas 3-13, Vanover 4-11, Mwamba 1-1, Weaver 0-1, McBride 0-2, Thompson 1-3, Jurgens 0-3, Phipps 0-2), New Mexico 4-16 (Mashburn 2-4, Allick 0-1, House 1-6, Dent 0-1, Jenkins 1-4). Rebounds: Oral Roberts 40 (Jurgens 9), New Mexico 42 (Allick 13). Assists: Oral Roberts 11 (Abmas 3), New Mexico 16 (House 5). Total Fouls: Oral Roberts 18, New Mexico 14.