Justin Quinn and Jonah Cox had four hits each to help lead Oral Roberts past South Dakota State 12-4 in the Summit League Championship baseball title game Saturday at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota.

Quinn was selected the tournament MVP as he batted .571 with eight hits in 14 at-bats and scored six runs in three games.

Tenth-ranked ORU (46-11) won the Summit tournament for the second year in a row and 21st overall as it sealed its 30th NCAA Regional appearance since 1973. ORU extended its winning streak to 18 — the nation’s longest.

Jacob Godman had three hits, including the go-ahead homer in the fourth inning. Jake McMurray also had three hits for ORU and Drew Stahl had three RBIs.

Brooks Fowler (9-1) allowed three runs and six hits in five innings to pick up the win. He walked two and struck out eight. Cade Denton, who followed reliever Jacob Widener, closed out the title with seven strikeouts and one run allowed in 2 2/3 innings. ORU pitchers tied the league tournament record as they combined for 17 strikeouts.

SDSU (24-28) opened the scoring with Jess Bellows’ two-run homer in the second.

ORU answered with three runs in the third. Quinn had a RBI single and Holden Breeze delivered a two-run single. SDSU, however, quickly tied the game at 3 on Dawson Parry’s homer in the bottom of the third.

Godman led off the fourth with a homer to regain the lead for ORU. The Golden Eagles added three runs in the fourth. A key play was Cox’s RBI bunt hit that resulted in an extra run scoring on pitcher Ryan Bourassa’s throwing error. Cox then scored on a wild pitch for a 7-3 lead.

Quinn’s ground-rule double in the fifth and Stahl’s RBI groundout in the sixth increased the lead to 9-3. Cox, who extended his hitting streak to 41 games, added another RBI bunt hit in the seventh.

Stahl’s ninth-inning single drove in ORU’s final two runs.

ORU also defeated South Dakota State 15-2 on Thursday. The Jackrabbits needed two wins over ORU on Saturday to capture the championship.

ORU 12, SOUTH DAKOTA ST. 4

Oral Roberts;003;411;102;—;12;19;1

S. Dakota St.;021;000;010;—;4;9;2

Fowler, Widener (6), Denton (7) and Godman; Bourassa, Sundquist (4), Driessen (5), Hawkins (9), Toman (9) amd Schramm, Sagedahl (7). W: Fowler (9-1). L: Bourassa (3-3). HR: ORU, Godman (4); SDSU, Bellows (1), Parry (10).

