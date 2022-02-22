McCroskey clutch hits lead ORU over Missouri State

Mac McCroskey's RBI single down the right field line in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Oral Roberts to a walk-off, 6-5 victory over Missouri State Tuesday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium.

Evan Kowalski (2-0) got the win in relief for ORU, pitching a scoreless inning with two strikeouts as the Golden Eagles (2-2) won their home opener.

McCroskey went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, including a two-run single to right that gave ORU a 5-4 advantage in the seventh inning.

Missouri State (2-2) tied it 5-5 in the eighth on a solo home run by Drake Baldwin.

Singles in the bottom of the ninth by pinch hitter Justin Quinn and Joshua Cox, who had three hits on the day, gave ORU runners on first and third as McCroskey came to bat.

Jackson Loftin and A.J. Archambo each had two hits for the Golden Eagles, who used eight different pitchers. Starter Andrew Roach tossed a scoreless first inning and had one strikeout.