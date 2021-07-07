Max Abmas withdraws name from NBA draft board, chooses to stay at ORU

Abmas had been projected as a second-round pick in the July 29 draft. Now, he is on course for his junior season at Oral Roberts.

“I’ve been fortunate to coach a number of players (who went on to make NBA rosters),’ Mills told the Tulsa World. “Max handled this entire draft process as well as I’ve seen any player I’ve been associated with. I’m excited for him.”

While this year’s draft is stacked with point guards, Abmas would seem to have a stronger chance of a first-round selection in 2022. Mills projects that Abmas would be among the top four point guards in next year’s draft.

Losing Abmas would have been a dagger for an ORU program that last week lost an impact player -- forward Kevin Obanor, who last season averaged 18.7 points and nearly 10 rebounds.

After having made a career total of 67 starts, the 6-foot-8 Obanor announced he has entered the transfer portal.

Abmas scored 29 points against Ohio State, 26 against Florida and 25 against Arkansas. During the regular season, he totaled 28 points at Wichita State and 36 at Oklahoma State. In Summit League contests, he had 37 points at Omaha, 34 at Denver, 42 at South Dakota State and 41 against Western Illinois.

As the Summit League Player of the Year, Abmas converted on 43% of his 3-point attempts. On free throws, his .890 percentage was the third-best single-season figure in program history. In 18 of ORU’s 29 games -- and in all three Summit League Tournament games and all three NCAA Tournament games -- he played every minute.

