Max Abmas withdraws name from NBA draft board, chooses to stay at ORU

About 3½ hours before the Wednesday night deadline for players to withdraw from NBA draft consideration and sustain their college eligibility, Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills provided a three-word update on Golden Eagle point guard Max Abmas: “Max is back.”
Last season, Abmas led the nation in scoring with a 24.5-point average and was a force during the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles’ drive to the Summit League Tournament title and NCAA Tournament victories over Ohio State and Florida.
At the Sweet Sixteen level, Arkansas defeated ORU 72-70. As time expired, Abmas barely misfired on a 3-point shot. If that shot had been converted, the Golden Eagles would have been matched with Baylor in an Elite Eight showdown. That game would have been doubly meaningful for Mills, who in 2003-17 was on coach Scott Drew’s Baylor staff.
Instead, the Bears beat Arkansas and went on to conquer previously unbeaten Gonzaga for the national championship.
Abmas hails from Rockwall, Texas, in the Dallas area. Having become a nationally known figure during the college basketball postseason, he positioned his name on the NBA draft board while retaining the ability to withdraw. On June 21-27 in Chicago, he was the NBA combine’s smallest participant with official measurements of 5-10½ and 162 pounds.
Before the combine, there were individual workouts and meetings with Knicks front-office personnel in New York. After the combine, he stayed in Chicago for a workout with Bulls officials. Within a span of six days, he traveled also to Oklahoma City, Toronto, New Orleans and Philadelphia. In Philadelphia, Abmas had a Wednesday workout with 76ers representatives.
Abmas had been projected as a second-round pick in the July 29 draft. Now, he is on course for his junior season at Oral Roberts.
“I’ve been fortunate to coach a number of players (who went on to make NBA rosters),’ Mills told the Tulsa World. “Max handled this entire draft process as well as I’ve seen any player I’ve been associated with. I’m excited for him.”
While this year’s draft is stacked with point guards, Abmas would seem to have a stronger chance of a first-round selection in 2022. Mills projects that Abmas would be among the top four point guards in next year’s draft.
Losing Abmas would have been a dagger for an ORU program that last week lost an impact player -- forward Kevin Obanor, who last season averaged 18.7 points and nearly 10 rebounds.
After having made a career total of 67 starts, the 6-foot-8 Obanor announced he has entered the transfer portal.
Abmas scored 29 points against Ohio State, 26 against Florida and 25 against Arkansas. During the regular season, he totaled 28 points at Wichita State and 36 at Oklahoma State. In Summit League contests, he had 37 points at Omaha, 34 at Denver, 42 at South Dakota State and 41 against Western Illinois.
As the Summit League Player of the Year, Abmas converted on 43% of his 3-point attempts. On free throws, his .890 percentage was the third-best single-season figure in program history. In 18 of ORU’s 29 games -- and in all three Summit League Tournament games and all three NCAA Tournament games -- he played every minute.