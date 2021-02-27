Max Abmas takes NCAA scoring lead, rallies ORU past Leathernecks

Max Abmas moved into the lead in the NCAA Division I scoring race as he helped Oral Roberts end a two-game losing streak Saturday afternoon.
Abmas scored 41 points to rally the Golden Eagles past Western Illinois 85-81 in the opener of a two-game series at Mabee Center.
Abmas, who finished one point short of his career high, improved his scoring average to 24.7 — moving past Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis and Iowa's Luka Garza, who are at 24.3. Abmas, a sophomore guard, was 6-of-12 on 3s and 13-of-15 on free throws.
"He (Abmas) was able to drive the ball instead of settling for 3s, even though he shot 12 of them," ORU coach Paul Mills said. "I thought he was different tonight on how he usually gets his points. We saw some of his versatility."
ORU (12-10, 9-5 Summit League), which ranks No. 2 nationally in free throw shooting at 81%, went 22-of-25, including 10-of-12 for all of their points down the stretch after Abmas' 3 cut Western Illinois' lead to 77-75 with 4:26 left. Abmas also was called for flopping on the shot and the Leathernecks' Colton Sandage converted the technical free throw.
Kevin Obanor, who had 20 points and 12 rebounds, made 4-of-4 free throws on his next two trips to the line to give ORU a 79-78 lead it wouldn't give up with 2:22 left. Abmas then went 3-of-4 on his next two trips to the line before WIU's Will Carius sank a 3 that cut ORU's lead to 82-81.
After Abmas made two free throws with 24 seconds left, WIU (7-13, 5-8) missed four tying 3s before Carlos Jurgens grabbed a rebound and was fouled, leading to his clinching free throw with 2.7 seconds remaining.
ORU needed Abmas and its free-throw shooting to be at a stellar level as Sandage scored 32. He was 9-of-10 on 3s before missing his final three attempts, including two in the final 13 seconds — the first was blocked by Obanor. Sandage also was called for flopping on two of his successful 3s.
WIU led 66-57 with 12:09 left before ORU rallied to tie it at 67 on an Abmas trey. The Leathernecks then went on a 7-0 run that included a pair of Sandage 3s for a 74-67 lead before ORU rallied again.
Abmas scored 22 and Obanor 16 in the first half as the teams went into intermission tied at 44.