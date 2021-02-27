Max Abmas takes NCAA scoring lead, rallies ORU past Leathernecks

Max Abmas moved into the lead in the NCAA Division I scoring race as he helped Oral Roberts end a two-game losing streak Saturday afternoon.

Abmas scored 41 points to rally the Golden Eagles past Western Illinois 85-81 in the opener of a two-game series at Mabee Center.

Abmas, who finished one point short of his career high, improved his scoring average to 24.7 — moving past Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis and Iowa's Luka Garza, who are at 24.3. Abmas, a sophomore guard, was 6-of-12 on 3s and 13-of-15 on free throws.

"He (Abmas) was able to drive the ball instead of settling for 3s, even though he shot 12 of them," ORU coach Paul Mills said. "I thought he was different tonight on how he usually gets his points. We saw some of his versatility."

ORU (12-10, 9-5 Summit League), which ranks No. 2 nationally in free throw shooting at 81%, went 22-of-25, including 10-of-12 for all of their points down the stretch after Abmas' 3 cut Western Illinois' lead to 77-75 with 4:26 left. Abmas also was called for flopping on the shot and the Leathernecks' Colton Sandage converted the technical free throw.