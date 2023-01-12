Max Abmas sparks ORU's rout over Western Illinois

During five meetings against Western Illinois over the previous two years, Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas averaged 30.6 points per game.

Abmas nearly matched that in less than 16 minutes Thursday night. Before the first half's final media timeout, he already had 27 points.

"It's pretty impressive," ORU coach Paul Mills said.

Abmas eventually finished with 37 points to lead the Golden Eagles past the Leathernecks 87-63 at Mabee Center.

"Again tonight, Max was pretty special," Mills said.

Abmas set the tone with a 3 on the opening possession -- his first of seven treys before halftime. After Western held a 6-5 lead for 18 seconds, ORU responded with a 14-0 run, capped by another Abmas 3 for a 19-6 advantage. Abmas' last trey of the half made it 39-17 with 4:14 left.

"I think that when you have a player like that, coaches can sometimes complicate it, and we need to kind of get out of the way and let the players do what they do best," Mills said. "And the other players on the floor need to recognize when somebody has it going and be intentional about finding him. We have a good group that was intentional about finding him.

"If you have been around Max for these four years there are moments like that when you catch fire and I have to remind myself to just stay out of the way and let's see how long this flame can keep going."

The Golden Eagles were ahead 46-26 at halftime after Kareem Thompson's 3 as time expired and the Leathernecks (9-8, 2-4) never got closer than 14 points during the second half.

A storyline going into the game was how the Golden Eagles (14-4, 5-0) would respond as they returned to Summit League action after an 82-75 nonconference loss that snapped a 10-game winning streak on Monday night at New Mexico.

And it wasn't easy for the Golden Eagles on their return trip home.

"We wound up sitting on a runway (Tuesday) for about three hours trying to get back to Tulsa so I was a little concerned there," Mills said. "You're worried about atrophy, just guys sitting around, do they have juice?

"What I think helped us was Western Illinois came in here a year ago and we were down 23 at the half. We reminded of our guys via video and pretty boisterously during scout today vocally. I thought we were dialed in from the beginning. I thought our guys accepted the challenge of defending their really good guards. And so when I saw their eyes about 15 minutes before tipoff I said we're going to be ok."

Abmas was 7-of-10 on 3s while Western Illinois was 5-of-25. ORU committed only four turnovers. All 12 ORU players scored in the game.

ORU will look to improve to 11-0 at home this season when it hosts St. Thomas (13-7, 4-3) on Saturday night.

"They are really good," Mills said. "They are the Golden State Warriors on steroids in regards to shooting the ball. They have a high shot volume. Hopefully we can defend the 3 as well as we did tonight."

ORAL ROBERTS 87, WESTERN ILLINOIS 63

Western Illinois;26;37;—;63

Oral Roberts.;46;41;—;87

WESTERN ILLINOIS (9-8): West 4-9 0-0 9, Stevanic 5-8 1-2 12, Bennett 4-10 0-0 8, Rosner 2-6 0-0 5, Massner 4-15 2-3 11, Lee 1-4 2-2 4, Farr 1-2 0-0 3, Kalakon 4-7 1-3 9, Collinsworth 0-2 0-0 0, Jeter 0-1 0-0 0; Gabriel 0-0 2-2 2, Wade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 8-12 59.

ORAL ROBERTS (14-4): Vanover 1-6 1-2 3, Thompson 2-5 0-0 5, Abmas 12-16 6-6 37, Jurgens 1-3 0-0 2, McBride 5-11 0-0 11, Mwamba 2-8 0-0 4, Weaver 3-4 0-0 7, Phipps 3-8 1-1 7, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Clover 1-3 0-0 2, Amboree 1-3 2-2 4, Shannon 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 33-70 10-11 87.

3-Point Goals: Western Illinois 5-25 (Farr 1-2, West 1-2, Rosner 1-3, Stefanic 1-2, Massner 1-9, Kalakon 0-1, Bennett 0-2, Collinsworth 0-1), Oral Roberts 11-27 (Abmas 7-10, Shannon 1-1, Weaver 1-2, McBride 1-4, Vanover 0-3, Jurgens 0-1, Thompson 1-2, Phipps 0-2, Mwamba 0-2). Rebounds: Western Illinois 40 (Massner 7), Oral Roberts 39 (Vanover 8). Assists: Western Illinois 17 (Massner 6), Oral Roberts 14 (Thompson 3, Jurgens 3). Total Fouls: Western Illinois 10, Oral Roberts 11. A: 5,183.