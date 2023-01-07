Max Abmas sinks half-court shot as time expires to extend ORU's winning streak to 10

Before Saturday night, Max Abmas had accomplished almost everything possible during his Oral Roberts University career, including an NCAA scoring title and leading the Golden Eagles to NCAA tournament victories, but he had never made a half-court winning shot as time expired.

Abmas has now also achieved that feat.

In one of the most spectacular finishes for the home team at Mabee Center in its 51 seasons of basketball, Abmas swished a 3-pointer from 47 feet to give the Golden Eagles a 74-71 victory over Kansas City in a showdown for the Summit League lead at Mabee Center.

So how does that rank for Abmas among his all-time shots?

"That's a big one," said Abmas, who scored 35 points. "I'll let everyone else decide that."

ORU (13-3, 4-0), before a crowd of 6,011, won its 10th in a row and kept Kansas City (6-11, 2-2) from moving into a tie for the Summit lead.

"It feels good," said Abmas, who carried the basketball off the court after celebrating with teammates and ORU's student section. "It was a great team win."

Abmas scored 30 points in the second half. He was 9-of-18 overall from the field, including 6-of-12 on 3s, and was perfect on 11 free throws. He also had four rebounds, four assists and four steals. Connor Vanover added 18 points and six rebounds for ORU.

The Roos led most of the game, but ORU was ahead 71-68 after Kareem Thompson fed Abmas for a layup with 21.6 seconds left. KC's RayQuawndis Mitchell then missed a tying 3 and ORU's Kareem Thompson was fouled with 10.6 seconds remaining.

Thompson was 11-of-11 on free throws for the season, but missed two, leaving the door open for KC and Shemarri Allen took advantage as he made a tying 3 with 2.8 seconds left.

After a timeout, Thompson ran the baseline and sent a short inbounds pass to Abmas, who took three dribbles before launching the winning shot.

"That wasn't the play we were trying to get, we actually had something different," ORU coach Paul Mills said. "But we just saw the way they were defending it, and I thought Kareem did a really good job of making an easy read."

Mills then related a story involving two of the greatest visiting players to perform at Mabee Center during its first half-century and its equivalent situation Saturday night with the Golden Eagles.

"I remember Doug Collins when he was the head coach of the Chicago Bulls when Michael Jordan hit a game-winner, they asked him what the play was at the end, and he said it was, `Get the ball to Michael and everybody get out of the way.' That's what that was. Get the ball to Max."

The Roos jumped to a 27-15 lead with 6:44 left in the first half and were ahead 37-30 going into intermission. ORU caught KC at 47 on Issac McBride's basket with 11:06 remaining. During the rest of the game, there would be seven lead changes and four more ties.

A pivotal moment came with 4:14 left when KC's Tyler Andrews tied the game at 59 on a layup and was fouled. But Andrews was then assessed a technical foul for his reaction after the basket and KC coach Marvin Menzies also was given a technical. Abmas made all four technical free throws and then sank a 3 for a 66-60 lead 20 seconds after Andrews converted his 3-point play.

Abmas made three free throws with 1:04 left for a 69-65 lead, but Mitchell answered with a trey with 49 seconds to set up the pulsating finish. Mitchell finished with 23 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome Abmas' heroics.

"We've been on the wrong side of these," Mills said. "My second year here we lost to Cal Baptist on a 70-footer and we lost to Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne on a buzzer beater on a 3, so I was sitting there thinking we're due one of these to go in. Heck of a shot by Max, he's a really good player.

"Max bailed us out."

ORAL ROBERTS 74, KANSAS CITY 71

KANSAS CITY (6-11): Mukeba 5-7 0-0 10, Ngandu 2-6 0-0 4, Allen 5-12 1-2 11, Mitchell 8-19 2-5 23, Andrews 2-5 1-1 6, Diallo 2-2 2-2 6, Promise Idiaru 4-6 0-0 11, Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Dimou 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 5-9 71.

ORAL ROBERTS (13-3): Vanover 7-9 3-4 18, Thompson 0-2 0-2 0, Abmas 9-18 11-11 35, Jurgens 3-6 0-0 8, McBride 3-8 1-2 9, Mwamba 1-3 0-0 2, Weaver 0-2 1-2 1, Phipps 0-0 1-3 1. Totals 23-48 17-24 74.

Halftime: Kansas City 37-30. 3-Point Goals: Kansas City 10-21 (Mitchell 5-12, Idiaru 3-5, Allen 1-2, Andrews 1-2), Oral Roberts 23-48 (Abmas 6-12, Jurgens 2-4, McBride 2-6, Vanover 1-3, Thompson 0-1, Weaver 0-1). Rebounds: Kansas City 33 (Mukeba 8), Oral Roberts 25 (Vanover 6,). Assists: Kansas City 15 (Allen 4), Oral Roberts 14 (Thompson 6). Total Fouls: Kansas City 23, Oral Roberts 12. A: 6,011.