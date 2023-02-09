ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Oral Roberts will take a nine-game winning streak into the finale of its road trip Saturday after receiving a scare from St. Thomas on Thursday night.

Max Abmas scored 27 and Carlos Jurgens added a season-high 20 points to lead the Golden Eagles past the Tommies 95-88 at Schoenecker Arena.

Abmas had four 3s as he set the Summit League record for career treys with 393, surpassing former Kansas City guard Michael Watson.

The magic number for ORU (22-4, 13-0) to clinch the Summit League regular-season title is two -- any combination of Golden Eagles wins and South Dakota State losses. ORU, which has five games remaining in the regular season, is one of only three major college teams still undefeated in conference play.

St. Thomas (16-11, 7-7) led by two points midway through the second half before Abmas' 3-point play sparked a 12-0 run for a 78-68 lead with 7:52 left.

The Tommies, however, made one more run at the Golden Eagles. Kendall Blue's 3 cut ORU's lead to 88-85 with 2:12 remaining. Blue then missed on his next two 3s that could have tied the game. Patrick Mwamba's dunk with 36 seconds left gave ORU some breathing roon at 90-85. Weaver had a dunk with 20 seconds remaining and Abmas sealed the outcome when he made two free throws with eight seconds left.

St. Thomas is known for its effective high-volume shooting of 3-pointers and that gave the Tommies their upset opportunity as they went 16-of-39. Riley Miller was 6-of-9 on 3s as he finished with 23 points and Andrew Rohde was 4-of-8 and had 25 points.

Four treys in the first six minutes helped St. Thomas jump ahead 21-12. With the Tommies leading 27-17, ORU's Kareem Thompson sank a 3 that sparked a 16-0 run, capped by Abmas' 3 that lifted the Golden Eagles to a 33-27 advantage.

ORU was ahead 43-32 before St. Thomas reeled off a quick 9-0 run. Jurgens' layup then gave the Golden Eagles a 45-41 lead going into halftime.

The Golden Eagles will visit Western Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

ORAL ROBERTS 95, ST. THOMAS 88

Oral Roberts;45;50;—;95

St. Thomas;41;47;—;88

ORAL ROBERTS (22-4): Vanover 0-3 2-2 2, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Abmas 8-16 7-7 27, Jurgens 8-15 2-4 20, McBride 6-8 3-3 16, Mwamba 5-5 3-6 13, Weaver 5-8 2-2 14, Phipps 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 19-24 95.

ST. THOMAS (16-11): Bjorklund 5-9 2-4 13, Allen 1-6 1-2 3, Blue 4-11 0-0 9, Rohde 10-15 1-2 25, Miller 6-10 5-5 23, Dufault 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 1-2 3-3 5, Dobbs 0-1 0-0 0, Nau 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 30-60 12-16 88.

3-Point Goals: St. Thomas 16-39 (Miller 6-9, Blue 1-7, Bjorklund 1-4, Rohde 4-8, Nau 3-5, Lee 0-1, Allen 1-5), Oral Roberts 10-28 (Abmas 4-11, Thompson 1-1, McBride 1-3, Vanover 0-3, Weaver 2-4, Jurgens 2-6). Rebounds: St. Thomas 26 (Allen 5), Oral Roberts 36 (Jurgens, Allen 7). Assists: St. Thomas 20 (Allen 4), Oral Roberts 16 (Jurgens 4). Total Fouls: St. Thomas 17, Oral Roberts 14.