Max Abmas scores career-high 42 to lead ORU past Jackrabbits

For longtime Oral Roberts University basketball fans, Saturday's game was a flashback to the program's glory days in the 1970s when the team was regularly winning with triple-digit totals and sharp-shooters such as Richard Fuqua or Anthony Roberts were often scoring 40 or more points.

Max Abmas scored a career-high 42 while Kevin Obanor had 18 points with 11 rebounds to lead ORU past South Dakota State 103-86 in the opener of a two-game series at the Mabee Center.

Abmas, a sophomore guard, doubled his season scoring average as he was 14-of-20 from the field — including 5-of-8 on 3s — and 9-of-10 on free throws. The sophomore's previous high was 37 points against Omaha on Jan. 3. His 42 points were the second-highest in the NCAA this season, behind only Cleveland State junior D'Moi Hodge's 46 against Purdue Fort Wayne on Dec. 20.

"He was making 3s, that's what he does, obviously he played really well tonight," ORU coach Paul Mills said.

For Abmas, however, all of Saturday's success came from an improved defensive effort in the second half after SDSU took a 51-47 lead into intermission.