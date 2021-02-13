Max Abmas scores career-high 42 to lead ORU past Jackrabbits

For longtime Oral Roberts University basketball fans, Saturday's game was a flashback to the program's glory days in the 1970s when the team was regularly winning with triple-digit totals and sharp-shooters such as Richard Fuqua or Anthony Roberts were often scoring 40 or more points.
Max Abmas scored a career-high 42 while Kevin Obanor had 18 points with 11 rebounds to lead ORU past South Dakota State 103-86 in the opener of a two-game series at the Mabee Center.
Abmas, a sophomore guard, doubled his season scoring average as he was 14-of-20 from the field — including 5-of-8 on 3s — and 9-of-10 on free throws. The sophomore's previous high was 37 points against Omaha on Jan. 3. His 42 points were the second-highest in the NCAA this season, behind only Cleveland State junior D'Moi Hodge's 46 against Purdue Fort Wayne on Dec. 20.
"He was making 3s, that's what he does, obviously he played really well tonight," ORU coach Paul Mills said.
For Abmas, however, all of Saturday's success came from an improved defensive effort in the second half after SDSU took a 51-47 lead into intermission.
"I told the guys we had to lock in defensively, it wasn't about offense, we focused on defense," he said. "Coming into the second half, that's what we knew we had to do, we had to guard and not worry about offense because we gave up 51 in the first half — that's a lot of points.
"That was a turning point really, we just sat down and guarded in the second half and offense took care of itself."
While Abmas enjoyed a career game, SDSU season scoring leader Noah Freidel was held to 2 points after coming into the game averaging 17. Matt Dentlinger led SDSU with 16 points, followed by Summit League preseason player of the year selection Douglas Wilson with 15 — his season average.
Another key for ORU (11-8, 8-3) was Sheldon Stevens scoring 16 points. Stevens, who entered averaging only 3.3, filled in for ORU's third-leading scorer, RJ Glasper, who was sidelined due to illness. Stevens, Obanor and Carlos Jurgens each had three 3s as ORU was 16-of-30 on treys compared to 8-of-20 for SDSU (11-5, 5-2).
Jurgens' 3-pointer snapped a 54-54 tie and gave ORU a lead it never relinquished. ORU's lead was 62-61 before baskets by Obanor and Abmas started an 8-0 run. It was 82-76 before ORU went on a clinching 15-4 run, ignited by a Jurgens trey — assisted by Abmas.
"I just go into every night playing my game, playing with confidence, kind of just doing what I can do to help the team," Abmas said. "So if that means me scoring, that's what I want to do; getting my teammates involved, that's what I want to do; playing defense, that's what I want to do; so just anything to get a win."
Abmas and the Golden Eagles rallied from a slow start as SDSU led 27-15 with 11:26 left in the first half. At that point, Abmas only had three points. It was 28-22 when Abmas began a 2:26 stretch where he scored ORU's next 13 points, including a trio of 3s, enabling the Golden Eagles to cut their deficit to 36-35. ORU, however, did not catch the Jackrabbits until Francis Lacis sank a 3 — his only points of the game — to give the Golden Eagles a 54-53 lead early in the second half.
Abmas reached 40 points on a layup with 4:19 remaining and D'Mauria Jones' free throw lifted ORU to the century mark at 3:01. Abmas scored 24 in the second half. The Golden Eagles defeated the Jackrabbits for only the second time in their last 15 meetings.
"That's one game, we've got to focus on the next game," Abmas said, looking ahead to Sunday's rematch at 4 p.m.