Max Abmas scores 31 points as ORU men roll over Central Arkansas 111-78

Oral Roberts University senior guard Max Abmas scored 31 points and became ORU’s eighth all-time scorer Saturday night during a 111-78 win over Central Arkansas in the Mabee Center.

Abmas, who entered the game in 10th with 1,958, quickly surpassed Tim Gill at ninth as he hit consecutive 3-pointers on the first three ORU (7-3) possessions. By halftime, he had 24 points, three shy of eighth all-time. He hit the tying triple early in the second half and sank a free throw to surpass Warren Niles, who played for the Golden Eagles from 2009-13.

Saturday was Abmas’ 14th career game scoring over 30 points.

“I think I have a green light already. I approach the game the same way, same mindset every game. I’m not just going out there looking to just hoist them up, but just play the game the right way,” Abmas said.

With eight minutes left in the game and a 33-point lead, coach Paul Mills retired Abmas for the night with 1,989 career points, 31 shy of jumping into seventh all-time. He shot 6-of-11 on 3-pointers, 9-of-9 from the free-throw line and dished five assists Saturday night.

“For Max, he is wired to score. … He probably could have gone for 40 tonight if we would have allowed him to,” Mills said. “Nobody played more than 29 minutes, and I started thinking ahead to Liberty.”

ORU hosts Liberty (6-3) at 7 p.m. Monday.

Senior guard-forward Carlos Jurgens scored or assisted on the first 14 ORU points of the second half as the Golden Eagles surged to a 36-point lead. He finished the night with 18 points and six assists.

Junior guard Issac McBride equaled Jurgens with 18 points as both shot 7-of-10 from the field. Senior guard Kareem Thompson took only one shot but recorded six steals, six boards and three assists.

Revenge tour

In the Golden Eagles’ 70-67 road loss to UCA last season, Abmas shot 3-of-18 overall and 2-of-10 from the arc.

“We sat (Abmas) the vast majority of the second half, and his ball wasn’t even close to going in,” Mills said, “so I knew, knowing that experience from a year ago coming into tonight, that he would be amped. That kind of stuff just lives with him. I can tell you when the schedule came out, and he saw (UCA), he probably circled it.”

Trey Phipps, then a sophomore, shot 3-of-12 from the field and 2-of-8 from the 3-point line against UCA last year; the 6-foot-2 sharpshooter hit 3-of-4 triples Saturday night and went 4-of-6 overall.

From deep

The Golden Eagles, regularly sharp from the 3-point line, entered Saturday night shooting 34% from deep. They boosted that number to 36% in the win.

“I told the team after the Tulsa game, we’re going to have to change how we play if we don’t start making shots,” Mills said. “They may have heard that warning, and like ‘I guess we better prove ourselves,’ and they did tonight.”

ORAL ROBERTS 111, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 78

CENT. ARKANSAS (5-5): Cooper 0-5 2-2 2, Hunter 7-12 2-2 19, Olowokere 3-8 0-0 7, Kayouloud 8-12 1-1 20, Klintman 0-2 0-0 0, Cato 1-5 0-0 2, Reeves 5-12 0-0 12, Bounds 0-4 2-2 2, Daughtery 3-8 0-0 7, Crafoord 0-3 0-0 0, Kirsipuu 1-2 0-0 2, McDaniel 2-4 0-0 5, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Munson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-78 7-7 78.

ORAL ROBERTS (7-3): Vanover 4-5 0-0 8, Abmas 8-15 9-9 31, Jurgens 7-10 1-2 18, McBride 7-10 2-2 18, Thompson 0-1 2-2 2, Phipps 4-6 2-3 13, Mwamba 4-8 2-2 12, Weaver 2-3 0-0 4, Clover 1-3 1-1 3, Amboree 0-2 0-0 0, Shannon 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 38-64 19-21 111.

Halftime: Oral Roberts 54-39. 3-Point Goals: Cent. Arkansas 11-33 (Kayouloud 3-3, Hunter 3-5, Reeves 2-5, McDaniel 1-2, Olowokere 1-3, Daughtery 1-4, Bounds 0-1, Crafoord 0-1, Kirsipuu 0-1, Klintman 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Cato 0-2, Cooper 0-4), Oral Roberts 16-26 (Abmas 6-11, Phipps 3-4, Jurgens 3-5, Mwamba 2-2, McBride 2-3, Amboree 0-1). Rebounds: Cent. Arkansas 31 (Hunter, Kayouloud 5), Oral Roberts 37 (Mwamba 7). Assists: Cent. Arkansas 9 (Klintman 4), Oral Roberts 21 (Jurgens 6). Total Fouls: Cent. Arkansas 16, Oral Roberts 7. A: 3,897 (11,300).