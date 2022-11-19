Max Abmas scores 24 as ORU men fend off OBU's second-half rally

The Oral Roberts University men’s basketball team improved to 3-2 in a 98-86 non-conference win Saturday night over Oklahoma Baptist University inside the Mabee Center.

Senior guard Max Abmas led all scorers with 24 points and added a career-high 11 rebounds. Junior guard Isaac McBride scored 21 points on 7-11 shooting.

Senior center Connor Vanover scored 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds and the 7-foot-5 Arkansas transfer rejected seven shots.

Senior guard-forward Carlos Jurgens finished two points shy of his first career double-double; his 10 assists doubled his career-high, which he set last Friday against John Brown. He scored all of his eight points in the second half.

“The way (OBU) plays defense, for us, it was pretty easy to get into the paint,” Jurgens said. “If they help, you know somebody is open … and obviously trusting my teammates. I know they’ve put in that work.”

After the Golden Eagles led by as many as 19 points in the first half, the Bison mounted a second-half attack and narrowed their deficit to five points.

ORU coach Paul Mills experimented with various lineups to insert more players into the rotation. He elected to keep his starting unit on the floor when OBU cut it close.

“I thought about maybe calling a timeout … but we had a veteran group in there, and I said ‘no, I’m not bailing them out,’” Mills said. “We responded the right way and got that back to 20.”

“If it’s (Division) II, NAIA, whoever, they’re coming to hoop. For them it’s one of the biggest games of the season,” Jurgens said. “It’s good for us because we can’t just come here thinking things come by themselves.”

The Golden Eagles will play at Utah State on Tuesday then will return to the Mabee Center to host Rogers State at 4 p.m Sunday, Nov. 27.