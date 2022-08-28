Max Abmas recharged after eventful summer

Max Abmas, armed with a fresh body and some tricks he picked up from an NBA All-Star, returned to Oral Roberts University last week with high expectations for the upcoming season.

As he did in 2021, the senior point guard withdrew his name from the NBA Draft hours before the June 1 deadline. He returned to his hometown, Rockwall, Texas.

“I got some time to go home, relax, spend some time with family,” Abmas said, “and then just continuing to work out, getting better too.”

The Oral Roberts University senior point guard had already had a busy offseason. Since his decision to enter the draft process for the second consecutive year, his professional basketball journey had taken him through various cities. He prepared for the draft with NBA skills trainer Phil Beckner in Phoenix after the spring semester and played in the invite-only G-League Combine on May 16-17 in Chicago.

“Just looking at the risk-reward, kind of talking to my family, you know, the high could have been real good. The low could have been bad,” Abmas told the Tulsa World. “(I) just kind of wanted to come back and go out on top and kind of put some more buzz behind my name.”

ORU coach Paul Mills, who coached Abmas through both treks into the NBA Draft process — and ORU’s Cinderella Sweet Sixteen run in 2021 that thrusted Abmas into national recognition — wanted his 21-year old star player to rest once he returned to Rockwall.

“I talked to coach (Mills) the night of the deadline … and he’s just telling me, you know, ‘go home, relax and just regroup,’” Abmas said. “So that next morning, we got back to the house and got to chill out for a couple of days.”

After playing 31 games last year, Abmas had suffered from nagging injuries and pains.

“I had a bone contusion on my toe, sprained my thumb earlier in the year,” Abmas said. “I had some time to relax and those back to 100%.

“And then I was right back on it.”

The back half of Abmas’ summer break was no less eventful than the first.

Earlier this month, Abmas spent a week in Las Vegas working on his personal game with former NBA All-Star and former Sooner Trae Young. RJ Fuqua, a former ORU guard and son of Golden Eagles legend Richard Fuqua, is a mutual friend of Young’s and Abmas’ and helped facilitate the workouts.

“We found a week that kind of worked for both of us, and so, I definitely had to make that happen,” Abmas said. “Seeing just the little things that give (Young) success at the next level, floaters … how to use your hands … seeing it in person and seeing how he does it was definitely big.”

Abmas also spent six weeks in Tulsa meshing with his new teammates on the court.

“We got (Conner) Vanover from Arkansas, Patrick (Mwamba) from UTA and then Demari (Williams, Arizona State transfer),” Abmas said, “and we got the new freshman, Cam (Amboree). So it was definitely good to be in with the guys, kind of building that new chemistry.”

“I think we’ll be real good this year. I think we’ll be deep,” Abmas said. “I think we added some very key pieces for us to improve, and so I’m really looking forward to this season.”